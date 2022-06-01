Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

Worldnet International Announces Acquisition of Italian Service Partner

01 giugno 2022 | 18.23
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldnet International, a leading premium cross-border logistics company catering to the fashion and luxury industries, has acquired Delivery By Express (DBE) Srl, a Milan based Italian domestic and cross-border logistics company catering to the same industries, and who has also been Worldnet's service partner in Italy for several decades.

DBE's Founder and CEO, Andres Pirri, will now be part of Worldnet International Italia Srl, which will build on the previous success of DBE.  The company will continue business-as-usual with all clients, employees, and service partners.

"We could not be more thrilled to bring Andres and his team into the Worldnet family.  DBE has been a great partner to Worldnet for a long time and they built an excellent business of their own based on the core principle of satisfying customers' most urgent and discriminating needs.  We look forward to accelerating our strategy with this key Italian presence in the years to come," said Richard Bhullar, CEO of Worldnet International.

"DBE has been my life's work for over 30 years.  The company has always had a service-first mindset and I'm grateful that Worldnet shares the same vision.  I am excited to help Worldnet Italy grow into the future," said Andres Pirri, CEO of DBE.

With operational facilities in Milan and Rome, the company will build on its current business model of offering highly customized, time sensitive and discrete express services to Italian and global fashion, couture, and luxury brands.  Clients should expect to see exciting and impactful new services and innovations over the coming months.

London based SRC Corporate Finance advised Worldnet on the transaction.

Worldnet International is a premium logistics company that provides domestic and international express services to the fashion and luxury industries. Founded in 1997 by the sister-brother team of Mary and Richard Bhullar, who continue to lead the company today, Worldnet continues to earn its reputation as the company its clients rely on for their most urgent, complex, discriminating, and sensitive shipments and logistics projects. With operational hubs in Paris, London, Los Angeles, Milan, and New York, backed by in house technology and highly sophisticated and passionate teams, Worldnet is an essential part of the logistics strategy of the most prestigious names in the markets it serves.

in Evidenza