Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio ancora in lieve calo oggi in Italia

09:12 Pd, da Fiorello il 'decalogo' di Elly Schlein: "Non desiderare i sondaggi d'altri"

08:57 'Chi l'ha visto?', puntata mercoledì 1 marzo: casi di Liliana Resinovich e Valeria Pandolfo oggi in tv

08:44 Ucraina-Russia, la previsione di Orsini: "Guerra finirà con concessioni a Putin"

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 67 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: 36 morti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

World's first AI university, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence honors inaugural graduates

02 febbraio 2023 | 09.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Master's graduates in computer vision and machine learning collect degrees in historic UAE ceremony

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi, celebrated its inaugural commencement on January 30 with 52 students from 24 countries, receiving post-graduate degrees in the key AI fields of computer vision and machine learning.

The event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate of COP28 UAE and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBZUAI; H.E. Bruno Le Maire, French Minister for Economy and Finance and other dignitaries.

Following the ceremony, MBZUAI held the AI and Sustainability Symposium which saw AI experts discuss next generation solutions to drive sustainability. Professor Eric Xing, President and University Professor of MBZUAI joined Professor Daniela Rus, Director of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT and a member of MBZUAI's Board of Trustees as well as Phil Blunsom, Chief Scientist at Cohere.AI, and Professor at Oxford. The panel was moderated by Professor Timothy Baldwin, MBZUAI Acting Provost.

"When MBZUAI was founded by our leadership in 2019, its mission was clear: and that is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to advance global progress" Al Jaber said. "MBZUAI was specifically designed as a catalyst for research across multiple sectors, including business, IT, energy, transportation, education and healthcare and sustainability – and you, the inaugural graduating class of MBZUAI will be the pioneers that help turn that research into reality."

At the time of commencement, 63% of the inaugural class have confirmed employment, Ph.D. placements, paid internships or startups; and 91% will remain in the UAE. Female students represent about 35% of the total class.

H.E. Bruno Le Maire, French Minister for Economy and Finance, said: "France and the UAE have a long and well-established diplomatic relationship, one built on strong strategic, cultural, business, and economic ties, that will become even closer over the coming decades as our two nations continue to find ways to leverage technology for the betterment of our countries. AI is a key technology on which France and the UAE will collaborate in the coming decade."

"As a bedrock for technological competitiveness in artificial intelligence, MBZUAI is committed to performing transformative research, developing cutting-edge technology, and training creative and hardworking talent," said Professor Xing. "We aspire for our graduates to further advance the boundaries of knowledge and technology and be empowered by the knowledge they gained from the University to serve society."

About MBZUAI

MBZUAI is a graduate, research university focused on AI, computer science, and digital technologies across industrial sectors. The university aims to empower students, businesses, and governments to advance AI as a global force for positive progress. For more information, visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae

To apply for admission, visit mbzuai.ac.ae or contact admissions@mbzuai.ac.ae

Press inquiries:

Aya Sakoury Head of Communicationsmedia@mbzuai.ac.ae 

Roger Field/Aaya AbuNahwambzuai@wallispr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994222/Graduates_and_dignitaries_at_the_Commencement.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-first-ai-university-mohamed-bin-zayed-university-of-artificial-intelligence-honors-inaugural-graduates-301737125.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Altro ICT Altro historic UAE UAE terminale computer
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, Agenas: nel 2022 aumentata di 1,4 mld spesa energia
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza