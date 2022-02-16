Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:39 Tessera alla memoria ad Alfonso Giordano dell'Associazione sostenitori forze ordine

17:38 Covid oggi Italia, 59.749 contagi e 278 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

17:36 Generali, presidente Galateri non si ricandida per rinnovo cda

17:35 Covid Germania, stop restrizioni dal 20 marzo

17:22 "Hanno rapito il nostro cane Totò", il video del furto a Nola

17:13 Ucraina, ritiro Russia: il video che non convince la Nato

16:55 Ucraina-Russia, abbraccio sul podio a Pechino 2022

16:50 Covid oggi Campania, 5.813 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

16:46 Covid oggi E.Romagna, 3.991 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

16:44 M5S, tensione su Green Pass, Conte a malpancisti: no fughe in avanti

16:18 Covid oggi Vda, 71 contagi e un morto: bollettino 16 febbraio

16:15 Covid oggi Lazio, 6.531 contagi e 23 morti. A Roma 2.816 casi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

World's First NFT Cloning System Launches on CloneMyNFT.com

16 febbraio 2022 | 12.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New website offers NFT owners the ability to keep the NFT artwork in their wallet even after they sell the asset.

 

 

A London-based software company has just launched CloneMyNFT.com which offers NFT owners the ability to "keep their NFT artwork forever" even after they have sold it.

It claims to be the world's first NFT backup service which allows you to keep a copy of your NFT in your wallet even after selling the original.

The system works by creating an exact digital copy of the artwork but with another unique contract on the block chain, effectively making it an almost exact clone of the original NFT.

The digital art copy will lack the provenance of the original NFT but will look identical in appearance, and could even be sold as a copy.

The CloneMyNFT.com website says: "Many collectors get attached to their NFTs and want to continue to view the artwork in their wallet long after they have sold them. Sometimes collectors have to sell them to realise their assets, but for whatever reason they often want to keep a reminder of the NFT they once owned, and now they can."

We are offering the ability to clone your NFT and keep an identical duplicate copy forever in your wallet.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747958/UK_NFT_Art_Clone_My_NFT.jpg

Contact:Ellis Cameroncloneme@techie.com

 

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza after they sell website offers website sito
Vedi anche
News to go
Draghi visita i laboratori del Gran Sasso
News to go
Scuola, venerdì studenti di nuovo in piazza
News to go
Palermo, corse clandestine di cavalli: identificato secondo fantino
News to go
Ucraina - Russia, Mosca termina esercitazioni in Crimea
News to go
Droga, telefoni e schede sim all'interno del carcere di Taranto
News to go
Sanità, da Ue via libera a Programma operativo nazionale
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi sente Zelensky: "Impegno per soluzione"
News to go
Da Uefa biglietti gratis ai tifosi
News to go
Vaccini covid, Djokovic "pronto a rinunciare ad altri Slam"
News to go
Robinho, chiesto mandato arresto internazionale
News to go
Medici area convenzionata, sciopero 1-2 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza