Giovedì 03 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:33
12:27 Covid, Fiaso: "Epidemia persistente ma con forme meno gravi"

12:20 Cina, fuga di gas durante lockdown: morto bimbo di 3 anni

12:17 'All I Want for Christmas is You', archiviata causa plagio contro Mariah Carey

12:02 Roma, uccise commercialista in bar a Centocelle: condannato a 18 anni

11:49 Mattarella: "Sostegno senza riserve a Ucraina, non ci si può arrendere a deriva"

11:41 Messina, si finge cieco e per 28 anni percepisce indennità: denunciato

11:29 Debutta a Roma 'Il testamento di Beethoven'

11:29 Ascolti tv, vince 'L'Eredità': 'Chi l'ha visto?' supera Zero

11:14 Lavoro, sale occupazione a settembre: +46 mila

10:59 Assalto a tir e portavalori, maxi-blitz nel foggiano

10:54 Decreto rave, Sisto: "Norma non sarà liberticida"

10:45 Papa vola in Bahrein, prima volta per un Pontefice

comunicato stampa

World's leading food & farming businesses launch action plan to scale regenerative farming, warning speed of progress 'must triple' to tackle the impacts of climate change

03 novembre 2022 | 09.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of the world's largest and most influential agribusiness companies and organisations has today launched an action plan to scale regenerative farming globally to tackle the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.

 

The SMI Agribusiness Task Force's report "Scaling Regenerative Farming: an action plan" warns that adoption rates are currently lagging far behind the rate needed to effectively tackle climate change. Fresh analysis by Systemiq has revealed that regenerative farming – whilst expanding its footprint over recent years – must triple its rate of growth to deliver against the world's need to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees. It needs to make up at least 40% of global cropland by 2030, up from around 15% today.

The Task Force calls for common metrics and market-based financial incentives for environmental outcomes, targeted government policy and an overhaul of food sourcing – all to make regenerative agriculture a 'no brainer' business decision for farmers. 

The Task Force is comprised of executives from many of the world's largest and most influential agribusiness companies and organisations, united by a common ambition to enable regenerative farming to become mainstream: Bayer, HowGood, Indigo Agriculture, Mars, McCain Foods, McDonald's, Mondelez, Olam, PepsiCo, Sustainable Food Trust, Waitrose & Partners and Yara International.

Read more here: https://www.sustainable-markets.org/taskforces/agribusiness-task-force/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936786/India_farm.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936787/USA_Wheat.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936788/Sunrise_over_the_farm.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-leading-food--farming-businesses-launch-action-plan-to-scale-regenerative-farming-warning-speed-of-progress-must-triple-to-tackle-the-impacts-of-climate-change-301667333.html

