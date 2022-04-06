Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Aprile 2022
comunicato stampa

WURL POWERED FAST CHANNELS LAND ON LG CHANNELS

06 aprile 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Distribution Expansion Begins in European Markets

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, has entered into a partnership with LG Electronics, a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics, that will enable Wurl powered FAST Channels on LG Channels worldwide. Wurl will be distributing the FAST channels globally while also providing monetization services and maximizing revenue to the company.

According to the deal, Wurl will be available on all LG smart TVs from 2018 forward, including third-party smart TVs that are powered by webOS. The global roll-out has already begun with Wurl-powered FAST channels launching in the US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg. The expansion into further territories, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, Ireland, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland, will continue throughout 2022.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, childrens' programs, and more.  With more than 350 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present).

"LG TV customers expect the best when it comes to home entertainment. With this partnership, we are excited to enhance their offerings by vastly expanding the content available to the global audience," said Ingrid Mariotti, Director of Business Development, Streamers at Wurl.

About WurlWurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, interconnects over 1200 streaming channels from the world's top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 50 countries. The Wurl Network platform helps leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, CNNi, Reuters, and Sony Studios, deliver programming to the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon IMDb TV, LG Channels, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten, and VIZIO, while maximizing monetization. Reaching over 300 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

For more information about Wurl, please visit wurl.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Tyler ChampleyWurl, Inc.pr@wurl.com (425) 321-3711

