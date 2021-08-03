Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Agosto 2021
WuXi STA Completes Acquisition of Bristol Myers Squibb Manufacturing Facility in Couvet, Switzerland

03 agosto 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

State-of-the-art facility significantly enhances WuXi STA's drug product capacity in Europe while better enabling global customers

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi STA – a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec –  today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a drug product manufacturing facility in Couvet, Switzerland from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). WuXi STA first announced its plans to purchase the facility earlier this year. The acquisition will enhance WuXi STA's capabilities by adding capacity to support its global partners in bringing innovative medicines to patients around the world.

Manufacturing Facility in Couvet, Switzerland

The Couvet site is the first facility in Europe for WuXi STA. Opened in 2018, this facility's state-of-the-art tablet & capsule manufacturing and packaging capabilities will provide WuXi STA's customers more flexibility thanks to an enhanced supply of global drug product and greater access to the European market and beyond.

By enhancing its network, WuXi STA can better support customers' long-term needs globally as they bring new and existing commercial manufacturing projects from their pipelines to the facility with the capability and capacity to supply drug products to major global markets.

"We are delighted to have added the Couvet site to our global supply network and are excited to welcome its highly skilled team to the WuXi STA family," said Dr. Minzhang Chen, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec. "Through combining resources of the Couvet site with our other facilities, we continue strengthening and broadening our capacity and capabilities to better support our global customers in delivering innovative medicines to patients in need."

Through this transaction, WuXi STA has increased its global presence to eight R&D and manufacturing sites across Asia, North America and Europe, including the recently announced Middletown site in Delaware of the United States.

About WuXi STA

WuXi STA (stapharma.com), a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec (wuxiapptec.com), is a leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing capability and technology platform company serving the life sciences industry, with global operations. As a premier contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), WuXi STA offers its worldwide partners efficient, flexible and high-quality solutions for integrated chemical, manufacturing and control (CMC) from preclinical to commercial uses.

For more information, please visit: http://www.STApharma.com

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient, socially responsible and sustainable solutions. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 4,400 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: www.wuxiapptec.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584942/Couvet.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza State of the art facility significantly facility Europa Svizzera
