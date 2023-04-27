Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 09:47
comunicato stampa

Wynn Al Marjan Island unveils design vision; upcoming resort to be new architectural landmark in the UAE

27 aprile 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Setting global standards in design and premium luxury experiences, Wynn Resorts' upcoming resort on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is inspired by dramatic views of the Arabian Gulf

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) has announced the name of its new multi-billion-dollar integrated resort, debuting in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE): Wynn Al Marjan Island. The Company also unveiled the design vision of its first-ever beachfront resort, which is inspired by the tranquil seascape of Al Marjan Island, a group of four islands. The resort is being developed with local partners Marjan LLC, and RAK Hospitality Holding LLC.

Set in a pristine setting overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, Wynn Al Marjan Island rises more than 1,000 feet (305 meters) above the sea, welcoming visitors to a premium luxury experience, including exceptional entertainment and gaming amenities. For its first project in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, the US-listed developer and luxury resort operator will create a serene and stylish setting that takes inspiration from the stunning sea views and brings the warm, relaxed ocean setting into its modern world-class hotel.

With an estimated project cost of approximately USD 3.9 billion, the iconic silhouette of Wynn Al Marjan Island will transform and accelerate the Emirate's rise as a major global tourist destination, while also creating substantial value to its economy through tourism and job creation. The project will pave the way for the accelerated growth of allied business sectors. Foundation construction work began onsite earlier this year.

The brand's signature, high-design opulence will be reflected in its approximately 1,500 lavishly styled rooms, suites and villas. Visitors can look forward to a wide array of entertainment options, a gaming area, 24 dining and lounge experiences, innovative spa and wellness experiences, a high-end shopping esplanade, a state-of-the-art events center, a theater hosting a unique production show, and other amenities. Designed for both longer visits and day trips from neighboring Emirates, the resort will offer abundant and layered experiences including nightly state-of-the-art laser and light shows.

The design of Wynn Al Marjan Island takes its inspiration both from the natural landscape surrounding the resort and the leading design aesthetic of Wynn Resorts. The same geometric configuration of the curved shape of the beach on the island is echoed through the podium structure, similar to a great opera house, creating majestic views of the beach, sea and the horizon. Every diner in the abundant restaurant offerings lining the beach-facing promenade at Wynn Al Marjan Island will enjoy sweeping views of the sea.

"We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, "I am incredibly proud of our design and development team's ability to impart our legacy of rich, thoughtful design into a sun-soaked beachside resort that will delight customers, new and old.  We look forward to opening Wynn Al Marjan Island in early 2027."

The new resort on Al Marjan Island, a flagship development of Marjan, highlights Ras Al Khaimah's growing global reputation as a leading investment destination for high-quality hospitality projects. With a rapidly growing portfolio of luxury five-star hotels and residential developments that offer a wide range of amenities and services and boasting over 7.8 kilometers of sparkling beaches and twenty-three kilometers of waterfront, Al Marjan Island is today seamlessly transitioning into a world-class resort destination.

Positioning itself as a sustainable and nature-based destination, Ras Al Khaimah is one of the fastest growing tourism markets in the MENA region. With its well- preserved history, rich archaeological heritage, and nature tourism offerings, the Emirate earned a place on the list of CNN Travel's best 50 destinations to visit in 2023 and featured on TIME magazine's World's Greatest Places in 2022.

About Wynn ResortsWynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts designed, owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas features 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, 33 dining experiences and bars, two award-winning spas, three shopping esplanades, meeting and convention space, two nightclubs, a beach club, two theaters and a golf course.  Nearly 70% of the resort's peak demand is powered entirely by renewable energy.  Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort with 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty shopping, 16 dining and lounge venues, state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces, a six-acre public park and Harborwalk.  Wynn Macau is a luxury resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, 12 dining and bar experiences, convention space, a shopping esplanade, two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.  Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau, with 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, 14 food and beverage outlets, meeting and convention space, an extensive shopping esplanade, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, a lush spa and salon, and an extensive collection of rare art.

For more details, please contact:

Michael Weaver, Wynn Resorts CommunicationsMichael.Weaver@WynnResorts.com+1 702-770-7501

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064120/Wynn_Al_Marjan_Island_Exterior_view_from_entrance.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064107/Wynn_Al_Marjan_Island_Exterior_view_from_beach.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064118/Wynn_Al_Marjan_Island_View_of_island.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064108/Wynn_Al_Marjan_Island_Interior_View.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/551387/4005522/Wynn_Resorts_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wynn-al-marjan-island-unveils-design-vision-upcoming-resort-to-be-new-architectural-landmark-in-the-uae-301809093.html

