25 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 18:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
XABT Donates 2019-nCoV Nucleic Acid Detection Kits to Vientiane, Laos

25 agosto 2021 | 16.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atsaphangthong Siphandone, Mayor of Vientiane, the capital of Laos, recently issued an honorary certificate to Beijing Applied Biological Technologies (XABT) for the donation of 2019-nCoV Nucleic Acid Detection Kits to support Vientiane's efforts at epidemic prevention and control in 2021. At the same time, the deputy director of the Vientiane's foreign affairs office, sent a letter of thanks to XABT on behalf of the Vientiane Municipal Government and Epidemic Prevention and Control Committee.

During the last coronavirus outbreak in Laos in April this year, XABT donated 5,040 Multiple Real Time PCR Kits for Detection of 2019-nCoV and provided full technical service support to Vientiane to help the city control the spread of the disease through in-depth international cooperation.

Virus knows no borders, but the worst of times reveals the best in people. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, XABT has undertaken corporate social responsibility with practical actions and donated nucleic acid detection and extraction kits to Italy, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru and Bangladesh to support their fights against the epidemic. The company will continue to make positive contributions to continue the effort at controlling the epidemic worldwide. 

Nucleic acid detection is an important testing and screening method for 2019-nCoV used by the World Health Organization (WHO) and national health authorities. XABT, among all the companies that have obtained the registration certificate from the National Medical Products Administration of China for the coronavirus nucleic acid detection reagent, is one of the few high-tech companies producing the rapid detection technology covering three genes, ORF1ab, N and E. The company's 2019-nCoV nucleic acid detection kit (fluorescence PCR method) can achieve up to 99.9% accuracy due to the specific binding at the molecular level and was included in the WHO Emergency Use Listing in May 2020. The company has received the ISO13485 system certification, and its products, all of which conform to the EU's CE certification standards, are being adopted by more and more countries as a tool to control and prevent the further spread of the virus as well as being recognized as the most effective solution by more and more organizations.

For more information:Company website: http://www.x-abt.com/en/ LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598762/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598763/image_2.jpg

