Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 03:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia prepara nuova fase, servono nuove armi"

00:01 Messina Denaro, l'arresto dopo 30 anni. "Salute compatibile con il 41 bis"

23:11 Empoli-Sampdoria 1-0, decide Ebuehi

21:37 Messina Denaro, Salvini: "Io contro pena di morte ma mi vengono pensieri..."

21:30 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia stabile e M5S cala

20:51 Mes, Gramegna: "Ratifica Italia in mano al Parlamento"

20:19 Messina Denaro, il vero Andrea Bonafede interrogato in caserma

20:03 Milano-Cortina, Salvini convoca cabina di regia: "Riunione positiva"

19:39 Messina Denaro, Meloni: "Trattativa? Boss andrà al carcere duro"

19:31 Messina Denaro, la testimonianza: "Ho fatto la chemio con lui, dava il numero alle mie amiche"

19:22 Martina Scialdone, ordinanza: "Bonaiuti aveva un solo obiettivo: ucciderla"

19:13 World economic forum, il pessimismo degli economisti: due terzi prevedono la recessione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XAG Agricultural Drone is Granted the CAA Operational Authorization to Spray in the UK

16 gennaio 2023 | 16.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XAG Agricultural Drones, P40 and V40, have been granted the UK's first-ever Operational Authorization from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for agricultural spraying operations. With the efforts of XAG's partner, AutoSpray Systems, drone spraying and spreading on farms become legal in the UK, which means that agriculture is about to embrace automation and AI for the net-zero goal.

Drone technology has been developed and widely used in various industries, where agriculture is one of the most promising. In the UK, the applications of drone are strictly regulated by the CAA. Drone's takeoff weight was limited to under 25kg, and dropping materials from drones is also prohibited. Although farmers have a growing demand for intelligent production tools, agricultural drones did not ground on UK farmland.

Change comes with the release of the UK Government's ambition statement and vision for commercial drones, after which CAA started to consider granting Operational Authorization to heavier spray drones. XAG's autonomous drones for agriculture can spray and spread precisely straight to the target. They not only conform to the operational safety standards, but also help farmers boost yields with less input.

According to PwC's forecast for the future of commercial drones in the UK, by 2030, the country will have 900,000 drones in operation, which would create 650,000 new jobs, contribute £45 billion to the UK economy, save £22 billion in business and reduce carbon emissions by 2.4 million tons. The widespread use of commercial drones will benefit the UK rural economy and reduce environmental footprints.

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs shows that the UK's utilized agricultural area accounts for 71% of UK's land total, which puts larger pressure on the environment. To help farmers produce in a greener, energy-smart way, the government released the Sustainable Farming Incentives. Farmers will be paid up to £40/hectare for the effective improvement of soil health and for mitigating climate change during production.

Drones deliver clear environmental benefits in agriculture. Running on batteries, the electric XAG Agricultural Drone reduces diesel use and lowers greenhouse gas emissions. It is designed for precision, with RTK centimeter-level navigation, to decrease the amount of chemicals used. Also, aerial operations protect the soil from compaction. Typical applications for drones include plant protection spraying, fertilizer spreading, broadcast sowing, and greenhouse shading.

Traditionally, UK farmers use large tractors or self-propelled sprayers. In addition to high costs, the use of heavy ground machinery is limited by the rainy climate and mountainous terrain. The alternative solution is to apply the fully autonomous drone to reach and treat previously inaccessible land with no damage.

Since cooperating with Harper Adams University in research on precision agriculture in 2018, XAG has never stopped exploring the UK drone market. The grantee of Operational Authorization marks a significant change that agricultural drone officially set foot in the country.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984036/Pilot_smartphone_control_XAG_Agricultural_Drone.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xag-agricultural-drone-is-granted-the-caa-operational-authorization-to-spray-in-the-uk-301722442.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Ambiente ICT Meccanica net zero goal have been granted drone spraying Regno Unito
Vedi anche
News to go
Arresto Messina Denaro, plauso istituzioni e mondo politico
News to go
Ecco l'inverno, ciclone polare e maltempo sull'Italia
News to go
Aifa allerta su carenza insulina, 2 prodotti mancheranno per un anno
News to go
"Sono Matteo Messina Denaro", l'arresto del boss dopo 30 anni
News to go
Morta a 95 anni Gina Lollobrigida
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Caro Carburante, Garante della Concorrenza apre istruttoria
News to go
Serie A, stasera alle 20.45 in campo Empoli e Sampdoria
News to go
Caro carburante, da inizio 2023 Italia tra Paesi più cari dell'Ue
News to go
Piantedosi: "Più polizia in ospedali e stretta su tifo"
News to go
Ucraina, tre giorni di lutto nazionale
News to go
Incidente aereo in Nepal, 72 persone a bordo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza