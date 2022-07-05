Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:57 Covid oggi Lombardia, 19.037 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 5 luglio

17:51 Report, Ranucci indagato per minacce: Faraone sentito da pm

17:42 Covid oggi Francia, superati i 200mila contagi in 24 ore

17:36 Covid oggi Shanghai, 8 contagi: tamponi a tappeto

17:35 Roma, bimbo di 2 anni e mezzo annega a Santa Severa

17:32 Inter, Marotta: "Dybala opportunità ma abbiamo attacco top"

17:31 Ucraina, Russia cerca soldati nelle carceri

17:30 Giovanni Allevi e la malattia: "Dolore fisico a tratti insostenibile"

17:30 Covid oggi Italia, 132.274 contagi e 94 morti: bollettino 5 luglio

17:17 Omicidio Ciatti, padre Niccolò: "Pena minima non è giustizia"

17:08 Covid oggi Piemonte, 7.449 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 5 luglio

17:04 Malattie rare, esperti: "Test salvavita per la Ttp in linee guida, ma non nei Lea"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XBO exchange platform debuts pre-launch event, rewarding early registration

05 luglio 2022 | 11.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With a unique intuitive design, XBO implements the latest security practices to allow for faster onboarding and login, while protecting investors' independence

WARSAW, Poland, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XBO, the crypto exchange making digital currencies more accessible to everyone, debuts its pre-launch competition, offering investors the opportunity to pre-register and complete the verification process to the platform for a chance to earn special rewards and account privileges. The platform merges gaming-inspired UI with the latest security practices to offer traders a comfortable and visually appealing alternative to existing exchange platforms.

With the cryptocurrency community still licking its wounds from the recent market crash that led to losses valued at trillions, the current bear market opens up possibilities for new and upcoming crypto projects to find more creative engagement methods meant to attract new investors for the benefit of the whole ecosystem.

XBO's exchange platform meets the market need for user-friendly and reliable trading, leveraging social gaming UX elements to boost user experience. XBO makes buying and selling digital assets simple for amateur investors that find traditional crypto trading platforms intimidating and experienced investors alike. The company's vision of "crypto for everyone" strengthens the founders' belief that attracting newcomers to digital assets can elevate and empower all investors.

As a part of XBO's pre-release competition kickoff, the company will offer investors a chance to complete the verification process to immediately gain the Gold status account, granting traders benefits in the form of no commissions on crypto deposits, exchange cashback, spot trading, crypto rewards and more. The early subscribers will also have a chance to win the Black Diamond tier for their account, the most luxurious status on the platform. Account benefits to early subscribers stay for life, whereas accounts who attain special status will have to maintain their status.

"XBO was designed to fit as many trading styles as possible," says Shimon Baron, CMO of XBO. "Especially in the bear market that we're witnessing, the importance of drawing more investors to crypto is paramount in supporting the DeFi space as a whole. At XBO we believe that crypto exchanges can seem intimidating to potential investors and the platform's design, along with the ability to be attuned to different trading needs can help maximize engagement."

About XBO:

XBO is a cryptocurrency exchange platform created to accommodate every type of crypto investor. The platform provides a secure environment for trading, with cutting-edge verification measures created to speed up the loading process, as well as the ability to tailor visuals with either a simple display for novice traders or a detailed view for the more experienced. The exclusive reward system ensures traders receive compensation for active engagement, as well as the possibility to profit from different trading styles. For more information visit: https://www.xbo.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853341/XBO__Pre_Launch.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza latest security practices login log on pre launch event
Vedi anche
Crollo Marmolada, le immagini dall'alto - Video
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Russia riprende offensiva nel Donetsk"
News to go
Siccità, stato emergenza per 5 Regioni
News to go
Contraffazione in Versilia, 9 denunciati
News to go
Usa, sparatorie nel giorno dell'Independence day
News to go
Taxi da oggi in sciopero per 48 ore
News to go
Crollo Marmolada, riprese le ricerche dei 13 dispersi
News to go
Nato, Svezia e Finlandia verso firma protocollo di adesione
News to go
Calcio, il Palermo al City Football Group dello sceicco Mansour
Valanga Marmolada, Zaia: "Crollo grande come 2 campi da calcio" - Video
Maxi incendio a Roma Nord, nube sulla città - Video
Crollo Marmolada, Draghi: "Dramma dipende da deterioramento ambiente" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza