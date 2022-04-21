Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 14:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:13 Ucraina, Pentagono sviluppa 'Phoenix Ghost': drone pensato per Kiev

18:07 Russia, incendio nell'istituto che sviluppa missili: 10 intrappolati

18:06 Monza, 23enne uccide madre a calci e pugni durante lite

18:03 Mafia, fratello piccolo Di Matteo: "Spatuzza? Per noi ergastolo del dolore, non merita libertà"

17:50 Dovizioso: "Bastianini pronto per il Mondiale MotoGp"

17:48 Vino, Ferreri (Coldiretti): 'Sfida è comunicare Italia primo produttore di valore'

17:46 Vino, Postorino: 'Divulgare meglio con un canale equilibrato è utile'

17:38 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca sanziona cittadini Usa: c'è anche Zuckerberg

17:22 Gordini (Mww Group): 'Con Adnkronos per comunicare meglio a operatori e consumatori'

17:18 Puglia eccellenza in digital health, al via Academy in telemedicina

17:17 Cinema, all'asta l'abito di Judy Garland nel 'Mago di Oz'

17:10 M5S, Coltorti: "Zelensky ceda Donbass, Putin non è macellaio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XCMG 2021 Annual Report: High-Quality Development Leads to Record-High Revenue and Net Profit Growth

21 aprile 2022 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) has disclosed its 2021 annual report on April 18th, hitting record highs in both revenue and net profit.

In 2021, XCMG has reported an operating revenue of CNY84.328 billion (US$13.2 billion), year-on-year growth of 14.01 percent, and a net profit attributable to parent company of 5.615 billion yuan (US$879.1 million), up 50.57 percent year-on-year. Net cash flow generated by XCMG's operating activities reached 8.073 billion yuan (US$1.26 billion), jumping 189.43 percent year-on-year for a record high.

XCMG has maintained top position in China's domestic construction machinery industry for 32 years consecutively, and for the first time in history, ranked among the top three in the world.

In 2021, XCMG's hoisting machinery was ranked number one worldwide for the first time. Its major product categories all achieved positive growth and sectors including earthmoving, piling, and aerial working machinery have also grown rapidly with increased proportions in operating revenue.

Furthermore, XCMG's overseas revenue has also increased by 111.81 percent year-on-year to reach 12.94 billion yuan (US$2.03 billion). Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, XCMG Brazil has achieved a major breakthrough with 200 percent year-on-year growth in production and sales, and 198 percent increase in operating scale.

These emerging industries have also been advancing rapidly:

"Whether circumstances are favorable or adverse, XCMG unremittingly strives to achieve the development goals of 'advanced quality, efficiency, performance and sustainability.' We always adhere to our original vision and intention and lead China's construction machinery companies to continuously challenge the industry's 'Mount Everest' and achieve high-quality development in the international market," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801819/WechatIMG193.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Architettura_E_Edilizia Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Altro Economia_E_Finanza net Profit growth Annual report revenue realizzo
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, firmata intesa Italia-Congo per forniture
News to go
Roma, Gualtieri: "Auguri alla città"
News to go
Decreto bollette, da Senato ok fiducia governo
News to go
Auguri Elisabetta, la regina compie 96 anni
News to go
Canone Rai, dal 2023 non sarà più nella bolletta elettrica
News to go
Appalti truccati nel barese, 10 misure cautelari: ai domiciliari il sindaco di Polignano
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca: "Mariupol sotto il controllo russo"
News to go
Ucraina, così la guerra minaccia la sicurezza alimentare
News to go
Morti bianche, Usb presenta proposta di legge per reato omicidio lavoro
News to go
22 aprile Giornata mondiale della Terra
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, ultimo bollettino: contagi e morti
News to go
Usura tra i reati in ascesa nel 2021
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza