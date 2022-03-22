Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:07 Covid oggi Campania, 10.788 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino 22 marzo

16:03 Scuola, Anief: "Per Consiglio di Stato Carta di 500 euro va data anche ai precari"

16:02 Guerra Ucraina, "bombe su ospedale pediatrico a Severdonetsk"

16:01 Zelensky e Draghi, analisi discorsi al Parlamento: parole più usate

15:57 Ucraina-Russia, Tamborini (Sistema Moda Italia): "Effetti significativi su filiera se guerra continua"

15:38 Ucraina-Russia, Guterres: "È guerra che non si può vincere, andare a tavolo di pace"

15:18 Quarta dose vaccino, giovedì prima riunione Cts Aifa

15:07 Guerra in Ucraina, Altroconsumo: "Italiani temono calo dei prodotti alimentari nei supermarket"

14:58 Ucraina, il rettore università di Kiev: "Centinaia di studenti al fronte, appoggio scelta ma è terribile"

14:43 Ucraina-Russia, lacrimogeni contro civili a Kherson - Video

14:37 Covid, Ecdc: "Continuerà a premere su sanità. Pandemia? Non è finita"

14:33 Ucraina-Russia, cosa sono i Javelin: missili anticarro protagonisti guerra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XCMG Builds World's Largest Rear-Wheel Drive Rigid Mining Truck XDE440

22 marzo 2022 | 15.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Self-developed by XCMG with 60+ patents for invention, the XDE440 has rolled off the assembly line in China's largest intelligent manufacturing base for mining equipment

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE: 000425) has successfully designed, developed and manufactured the world's largest rear-wheel drive rigid mining truck, the XDE440, customized for China Minmetals Corporation adhering to the highest industry standards in the high-end mining markets of South America, North America, Australia and more. The groundbreaking product can guarantee 7,300 hours of annual working hours with a potential availability rate of over 95 percent.

With a loading capacity of 400 tons, which is the equivalent of a three-story building, the XDE440 sets a new world record for the highest loading capacity of a rear-wheel drive rigid mining truck. "In order to meet such load requirements, we have independently developed the world's largest wheel reductor and strongest wet disc brake that can achieve traction which is equivalent to a fully seated 16-carriage China Railway High-speed train, and it will effectively ease transportation capacity restraints at mining sites," said Xie Heping, R&D designer of XCMG's mining machinery projects.

The XCMG R&D team has independently tackled a number of internationally leading key core technologies, such as intelligent variable frequency traction, high-torque wheel hub drive, cab roll protection, anti-fatigue design of large load-bearing components and more. The XDE440 is the world's largest tonnage AC electric drive dump truck independently developed by XCMG.

Zhang Liang, resource supply chain director of China Minmetals, noted that China Minmetals  has a profound, long-standing partnership and friendship with XCMG since the two companies signed a strategic cooperation agreement in 2011.

As of now, XCMG has laid out a full mining equipment product range covering 70-700 tonnage mining excavators, 30-440 tonnage mining dump trucks, crushing and screening machinery of 100-6,000t/h, 350-550 horsepower graders, and more, providing global customers with the most comprehensive mining solutions with the most complete product portfolio and tonnage.

XCMG's mining machinery has also made rapid breakthroughs in high-end markets, with batches of products already entering mainstream mining markets including Africa, Australia, South America and Europe, as well as cooperating with the world's top mining companies such as Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Vale as a major player in the sustainable, green development of the global mining industry.

"In the future, XCMG will go all out to provide service guarantees throughout the product lifecycle, help our customers to maximize their value, and jointly contribute to the intelligent, safe and green development of the mining industry," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771182/image_1.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Auto_E_Motori Meccanica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Rigid Mining XDE440 assembly line rolled off
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus carburante 2022, come funziona
News to go
Pescara, scoperto distributore benzina con prezzi truccati
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Dobbiamo far tornare la pace"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Covid Italia, Pregliasco fa il punto su nuova ondata
News to go
Palermo, spaccio stupefacenti ed estorsione: 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Allarme Istat, guerra mette in pericolo la ripresa
News to go
Caro bollette, per Ssn +500 mln: decalogo Fiaso per risparmio
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Mosca convoca ambasciatore Usa
News to go
Papa vara la nuova Costituzione apostolica
News to go
Santo Sepolcro, al via scavi coordinati da Sapienza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza