Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 10:01
10:01 Giornata vittime Covid, Conte: "Dal ricordo la forza per vincere la sfida"

10:01 Giornata della memoria Covid, omaggio di Draghi a Bergamo

09:27 Telepass, da Antitrust multa per 2 milioni

09:27 Covid Brasile, oltre 90mila casi in 24 ore: mai così tanti

09:11 Accuse Biden a Putin, senatore Mosca: "Usa si scusino o non finirà qui"

09:10 Sangue su pavimento e liquidi da bare, controlli Nas in obitori: 23 denunce

08:53 Torino, istigava alla Jihad: espulso 28enne tunisino

08:38 Terremoto in Algeria, avvertito anche in Italia

08:26 AstraZeneca, Garattini: "Alimentata sfiducia qualunque cosa dirà l'Ema"

08:09 Pedopornografia via social , sequestrati migliaia di video e immagini: 3 arresti

07:49 Nordcorea, Pyongyang: "Niente contatti con Usa finché politica ostile"

07:34 Covid Usa, in California riaprono due parchi Disney

XCMG Celebrates International Day of Happiness, Champions Employee Wellbeing with its Upgraded Total Health Program

18 marzo 2021 | 09.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) is launching an upgraded edition of its Total Health Program (THP) to celebrate International Day of Happiness on March 20, its first global health initiative which was introduced a year ago as a response to increasing health risk challenges and to offer support for employees worldwide to live healthy, better lifestyles.

A Squad from XCMG Excavator Unit Plays Tai Chi as Part of Exercise between Shift Breaks.

With a slogan of "Better Health, Better Future!" THP emphasizes "prevention first" and aims to help XCMG employees to improve health, immunity and strength. Through employee voting and interactive activities, THP has refreshed its operations standards and detailed rules for the initiative, promoting a healthy and happy lifestyle from the perspectives of physical and mental health on a personal level as well as creating a better working environment to improve employees' sense of happiness and satisfaction.

"Facing the crisis of the pandemic, it's important to cherish life, and one's health is the foundation of everything," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG. "Compared with the definition of health in a traditional sense, THP not only emphasizes physical health, but also the health of mind and spirit, society, environment, morality and literacy. It's a deeper health concept that extends to a wider range of factors."

The new THP guidelines encourage XCMG employees to complete two 30-minute workout sessions every week. Zhang Yujie from the XCMG excavator division took up running after he joined the THP in 2020 and having started from only 10 minutes has now achieved the result of completing 5kms in 30 minutes.

"Pain is inevitable, but we get to choose to push through the hardship. It's the same thing as pressure at work, so it's important to be a better self every day with just a little progress," said Zhang.

Other highlighted health measures that are being recommended as part of the new THP include:

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459078/XCMG_THP.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza