Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 21 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:13 Quirinale, Renzi: "Berlusconi non è della partita"

13:08 Bere una birra a Brescia può costare l'arresto fino a tre mesi

13:00 Quirinale, incontro Letta-Renzi

12:52 Green pass 1 febbraio, Dpcm: negozi, sigarette, pensione

12:42 Covid, Ricciardi: "Non ho fatto errori, Bill Gates ha avuto ragione"

12:24 Agricoltura, Ismea: "Da Pac forti tagli sostegni alcuni settori, trovare nuove strategie"

12:09 Green pass 1 febbraio, Draghi firma Dpcm su negozi 'esenti'

12:08 Sanremo 2022, Drusilla cancella 3 date teatro: caso Covid in compagnia

12:06 Zona rossa e arancione, Sileri: "Sistema regioni non cambia"

11:58 Agricoltura, Nomisma: "Nella Pac più libertà di distribuzione aiuti, importante capire come"

11:49 Consulta: le sentenze che ci hanno cambiato la vita, dal 28 gennaio i nuovi podcast

11:45 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 21 gennaio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XCMG Delivers New XC9 Loaders to Israel, Thailand and Countries in Europe, as Cumulative Loader Export Mounts 100,000 Units

21 gennaio 2022 | 12.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) has delivered 33 units of the all-new XC9 elite loader series to Isreal, Thailand and European countries on January 19 from the group's intelligent manufacturing base for large-tonnage loaders, as XCMG celebrates the milestone cumulative export of 100,000 units of loaders.

XCMG Earthmoving Machinery Business Unit (the "Unit") now exports to 187 countries and regions worldwide. Aiming at the goal of landing equipment sales of 100,000 units and spare parts sales reaching 100 million yuan (US$15.76 million), the Unit's overseas sales has scored substantial growth and remained No.1 among Chinese brands in the past 33 years.

"Today, XCMG's loaders have ranked among the top five in the world, and in the future international market, XCMG will unswervingly make technological innovation and internationalization top strategic priorities in the long term. The batch export of the high-end XC9 loader series is a strategic achievement of XCMG's key global strategy," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

To meet the market demand of Europe and North America, XCMG has developed the high-end XC9 loader series utilizing the company's R&D experience and overseas R&D strength with over 100 independently developed patented technologies. The loaders are equipped with exclusive engine curve, fully automatic electronically controlled transmission, intelligent independent cooling system, electro-hydraulic load induction hydraulic system and more, accomplishing over 15 percent of energy conservation in the combined application of single product. The XC9 loader series have achieved volume sales in US, Europe and Asia.

To better serve the overseas customers and make sure the spare parts supply could be delivered in timely manner, XCMG launched the XCMG-Global Service System (X-GSS) in 2020, a full life-cycle service information system that provides accurate, value-added and satisfactory maintenance support for global customers based on the IoT data analysis of the products and their working conditions.

In 2021, XCMG has sent 90 service engineers overseas and conducted more than 300 trainings in the post-pandemic period. In places that cannot be reached, XCMG's overseas service engineers hosted online service trainings to continue improve the service capabilities of overseas dealers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731319/image.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza as Cumulative loader export Mounts as XCMG celebrates loader Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Slater come Djokovic, Australia ferma campione surf
News to go
Saman Abbas, zio accusato omicidio giovane pakistana arrivato a Bologna
News to go
Germania, 497 minori abusati in arcidiocesi Monaco di Baviera
News to go
Scuola, presto in norma risorse per mascherine Ffp2
News to go
Cassazione, Csm conferma Curzio e Cassano al vertice
News to go
Terremoto, scossa magnitudo 4.3 in Calabria
News to go
Green pass e nuove norme anticovid: cosa cambia
News to go
Clima, 2021 uno dei 7 anni più caldi di sempre
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 19 gennaio
News to go
E-mail truffa, ecco i brand più imitati
News to go
Sanità, mancano fino a 350mila infermieri
News to go
Scuola, Bianchi: "In Dad solo 6,6% delle classi"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza