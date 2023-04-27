Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 09:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:28 Di Maio rappresentante speciale Ue nel Golfo, via libera da Comitato

12:17 Ucraina, Mosca su telefonata Xi-Zelensky: "Bene tutto ciò che può avvicinare la pace"

12:11 Ascolti tv, Inter-Juve si aggiudica la serata con il 34,6%

12:06 Lavoro, occupazione Ue tocca il 75% nel 2022: Italia fanalino di coda

12:05 Infortuni, D'Alessio (Azione): "Modifiche leggi e investimenti Stato vadano di pari passo"

11:40 Foggia, 16 morti sospette in hospice: indagato infermiere

11:39 Infortuni, Rizzetto: "Sia obbligatorio studio diritto sicurezza in scuole secondarie II grado"

11:37 Ucraina-Russia, in Polonia trovati resti di un 'oggetto militare aereo'

10:50 Champions League, Milan-Inter in tv in chiaro: la decisione Agcom

10:26 Covid, mascherine in ospedali e Rsa: cosa cambia da 1 maggio, nuove regole

10:17 Da rapper a spia per la Cina: il caso di Pras Michel, ex dei Fugees

09:09 Carburante, nuovi ribassi prezzo benzina e gasolio oggi in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XCMG launched a new European all-terrain crane -- XCA120_E

27 aprile 2023 | 05.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEAUNE, France, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese manufacturer XCMG has launched a new European All-Terrain crane, the 120 tonne four axle XCA120_E. The new model will be officially unveiled at the 2023 JDL Expo in France.

 

The new crane boasts a seven section 66 metre main boom, topped by an 11.65 to 18.5 metre bi-fold swingaway extension, which can offset by up to 40 degrees. Two 7.1 metre lattice extension sections can be added between the boom nose and the swingaway to achieve the maximum tip height of just over 96 metres, while the maximum working radius is 60 metres. The 120 tonne nominal capacity is achieved at a theoretical 2.5 metre radius, at three metres radius the crane can handle 80 tonnes.

Power comes from an MTU diesel driving a 12 forward - two reverse speed ZF 12 TraXon transmission, with the three rear axles all driven, while all wheel steering is standard as is a retarder. The independent suspension system avoids the need for full width axles and is similar in overall concept to that used by Grove. The new crane has an overall width of 2.75 metres, depending on tyres, while the overall length is just over 14.3 metres.

The outriggers have up to five working widths, from fully retracted to 3.83, 5.0m, 5.9m or a fully extended seven metres. The maximum counterweight is 33 tonnes, built up from eight slabs allow for a variety of configurations.

The crane follows the launch at Bauma last year of the 60 tonne XCA60 EV three axle hybrid All Terrain crane.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064450/XCMG_XCA120_E_all_terrain_crane.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-launched-a-new-european-all-terrain-crane--xca120e-301809158.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza JDL Expo in France officially unveiled at XCA120_e tonna
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa: in 102 arrivati nella notte
News to go
Gdf sequestra 3 milioni di Pokemon contraffatti
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera Fiorentina-Cremonese
News to go
Controlli su lavoratori turismo e ristorazione, 76% irregolare
News to go
Parlamento Ue chiede di vietare dispositivi prodotti da Cina e Russia
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Invitiamo le aziende italiane a costruire nostro futuro"
Meteo Italia, primo maggio con piogge e temporali
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Con Xi discusso di pace giusta e duratura"
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera semifinale Inter-Juve
News to go
Riforma patto di stabilità, la proposta: cosa cambia
News to go
Reggio Calabria, non in regola due terzi percettori fondi giovani agricoltori
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Pace deve essere giusta con rispetto integrità Paese"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza