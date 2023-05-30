Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:16
comunicato stampa

XCMG Machinery Ranks Top Three in AccessM20 Manufacturers Listing for Its Surging Business of the 2022 Calendar Year

30 maggio 2023 | 12.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) has ranked among the top three in the 2023 AccessM20 List recently released by Access International, the world's largest access manufacturer listing that shows the annual revenue from the previous calendar year for 40 of the largest access equipment producers. XCMG has moved up two places from fifth place in 2021 and maintains the highest ranking among Chinese construction equipment manufacturers. 

In 2022, XCMG has fully carried forward its global development roadmap and achieved major sales breakthroughs of aerial work platforms in the markets of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and it has debuted 10 products from three categories at the bauma 2022 that wowed the international visitors with their intelligent, innovative, and green aerial work solutions.

The entire aerial work platform product portfolio of XCMG has passed the strictest CE certification in Europe, the ANSI certification in North America, and the AS/NZS1418 certification in Australia. Now exported to more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, XCMG's high-performance, efficient, safe, and reliable aerial work equipment can meet the various demands of customers from different markets, and the export volume continues to grow rapidly. 

XCMG Fire-Fighting Safety Equipment has won a series of awards and recognitions in 2022, including being recognized as a national enterprise with advantages in intellectual property. The XGS28ACK straight boom aerial work platform from the Smart Cloud K series was named one of the "Top 50 Products of China Construction Machinery" in 2022. 

Committed to leading industry development with technological innovation, XCMG has significantly invested in developing new products, including the XGS70K, a record-breaking telescopic boom lift.  

XCMG continually breaks new ground in the R&D of green and new energy equipment products, and it has released a lineup of high-performance electric products, including the first pure electric articulated boom aerial work platform GTBZ14JD, the flagship models from the Smart Cloud K series XGA22ACK and XGS28ACK, and scissor fork lifts XG1523RT and G1823RT. 

"Leveraging years of technological achievements, XCMG is leading the industry's development with major breakthroughs in product safety, sustainability, and maneuverability, which are achieved through intelligent equipment, automated manufacturing, modularized core components, and digitalized management, creating greater value for our customers and partners," said Li Qianjin, Assistant President of XCMG Machinery.

For more information about XCMG, please visit http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-ranks-top-three-in-accessm20-manufacturers-listing-for-its-surging-business-of-the-2022-calendar-year-301837071.html

