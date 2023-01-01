Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:15 Putin, la salute e la donna 'misteriosa': analisi di foto e video

19:09 Roma, israeliana accoltellata alla stazione Termini: è grave

18:30 Benedetto XVI, le ultime parole: "Signore, ti amo"

18:13 Russia: "Raid su fabbrica droni Kiev". Ucraina: "Strage di russi a Bakhmut"

17:57 Capodanno 2023, fuochi d'artificio a Kiev: rischia 5 anni di carcere

17:23 Capodanno col botto a Firenze, Ferrari sbatte contro 4 auto

17:07 Benedetto XVI, Pietro Orlandi: "Mai una parola su Emanuela"

16:50 Dani Alves accusato di violenza sessuale a Barcellona

16:32 Migranti, Tunisia: 108 persone salvate da naufragio

16:21 Croazia da oggi in area Schengen, euro moneta da 1 gennaio 2023

16:03 Migranti, Viminale: nel 2022 sbarcati oltre 100mila in Italia

15:53 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.294 contagi e 3 morti. A Roma 1.225 casi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XCMG Machinery Reports Strong Operations and Industry Dominance for 2022

01 gennaio 2023 | 14.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XCMG Machinery Advances Operation Target, Industry Development and Management Synergy in Full Swing in 2022

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG machinery (SHE:000425) has reported strong operation and industry development achievements in 2022, going against market trends to achieve  a revenue of over 100 billion yuan (USD 14.36 billion) for three consecutive years.

XCMG is the no.1 construction machinery manufacturer in China and third globally. Despite the machinery market downtrend, its overall market share of the 12 categories rose by 3.04 percent, and in the heavy truck industry, it secured eighth place. Also, sales of new energy heavy trucks have grown by 343 percent year-on-year, the second highest in the industry.

Its international market revenue from January to November increased by 70 percent year-on-year, now ranking first in the Chinese construction machinery sector for operating revenue, net profit and return on equity.

In 2022, XCMG has not only consolidated its dominance in construction machinery R&D and manufacturing, but also achieved breakthroughs in emerging industries, as it accelerates its intelligent transformation.

The five pillar industries of XCMG, namely hoisting, concrete, road, earthmoving and piling machinery, continue to be dominant. Revenue from its 10 strategic new industry sectors, including mining, agricultural and aerial work machineries, has increased 30 percent year-on-year.

XCMG's commercial vehicle sector has seen growth in 2022. Sales revenue from new energy vehicles from January to November increased 308 percent year-on-year and accounted for over 30 percent of the total. Sales of non-road wide-body dump trucks from January to November increased 37.4 percent year-on-year and now claims 21.29 percent of the market share. XCMG has also established an initial industrial framework system for light truck product development and launched the Hanchi series.

Focusing on autonomous control, safety and stability, XCMG has achieved major breakthroughs of core components, and its joint venture battery cell project is underway. 

XCMG has invested in 21 industrial projects, including intelligent manufacturing bases for foundation, harbor and hoisting machinery equipment.

Furthermore, with a strong commitment to the "Help with Love" philosophy, XCMG has been actively carrying forward social responsibility projects worldwide while cultivated a large number of local technicians and industrial skilled workers through localized production and operation in countries including Brazil, India and Germany. Its international public welfare projects, such as the water cellar project in Africa, and the X-Creators Challenge competition, have helped numerous people and communities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975930/XCMG_Machinery_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-reports-strong-operations-and-industry-dominance-for-2022-301711708.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN75927 en US Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Meccanica XCMG Machinery reports reporters management Synergy
Vedi anche
News to go
2023, nuovo anno all'insegna dei rincari
News to go
Saldi invernali 2023, ecco il calendario
News to go
Mattarella, il discorso di fine anno del presidente
Discorso Mattarella: "La Repubblica è di chi paga le imposte" - Video
Discorso Mattarella: "Giovani, non cancellate il vostro futuro" - Video
News to go
Addio a Benedetto XVI
News to go
Aumentano i reati commessi dai minori
News to go
Notte di San Silvestro, la tradizione a tavola
News to go
Bollette, prezzo luce -19,5%: bloccato fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Infortuni sul lavoro 2022, 652mila denunce: +29,8% rispetto a 2021
News to go
Capodanno, Gdf Pescara sequestra ordigni esplosivi e botti illegali
News to go
Carburanti, arriva lo stop allo sconto sulle accise
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza