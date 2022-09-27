Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:23 Elezioni, Guzzetta: "Sì al voto elettronico, finisca feticismo anti-modernista ed anti-democratico"

12:12 Caos trasporti su Roma-Viterbo Fl3, ogni giorno ritardi e cancellazioni

12:05 Lega, Salvini: "Bossi senatore a vita? Sarebbe giusto riconoscimento"

12:02 Ascolti tv, quasi 7 milioni per la Nazionale su Rai1

11:59 Elezioni 2022, Zan: "Pillon non rieletto? Era troppo anche per Lega"

11:56 Pnrr, via libera Ue a seconda tranche da 21 miliardi

11:54 Gas Russia, Nord Stream: "Danni senza precedenti a impianto"

11:43 Reddito cittadinanza, i dati di agosto: importo medio 549 euro

11:36 Truffe luce e gas in aumento, come riconoscerle e difendersi

11:31 Elezioni 2022, Orfini: "Smarrita missione Pd, ora basta fuffa"

11:29 Al Salone Genova confronto su sviluppo sostenibile, lavoro e innovazione

11:02 Montecitorio 'apre' ai nuovi deputati dal 10 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XCMG New Port Machinery's High-end Intelligent Industrial Development Project Base Launches Production

27 settembre 2022 | 12.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425) port machinery high-end intelligent industrial development project new manufacturing base is fully put into operation, is expected to annual production capacity of 2,000 sets of port machinery, products include container reach stackers, forklifts, and other mobile port machinery and gantry cranes, shore bridge and other large port machinery, the annual output value of 3.6 billion yuan (514.68 million U.S. dollars), will comprehensively enhance XCMG in the port machinery field of international market.

"The new base is in operation earlier than expected. It will boost us with our intelligent and green manufacturing aspirations as well as boost our production volume, significantly improve the quality of port machineries. XCMG will make every effort to build an international first-class digital intelligent factory.

Since the planning stage, the project has targeted the strategic goal of "building a digital and intelligent factory," leveraging XCMG's advantages in intelligent manufacturing, deeply engaged in intelligent and green advanced processes and continue to make efforts in the field of intelligent manufacturing. In the beginning of 2021, XCMG Port Machinery high-end intelligent industrial development project officially launched construction as a provincial major industrial project, covering an area of 47.77 acres with a total investment of 1.2 billion yuan (US$171.06 million). Some of the production lines were put into operation the same year.

XCMG Port Machinery has formed two product series of pure electric and fuel, with five product categories including reach stacker, empty container handler, heavy counterbalanced forklift, telescopic handler forklift, scrap handler and flatbed transporter to meet the market demand for loading/unloading and handling equipment.

The ports are heralding in a green and intelligent manufacturing revolution, with the leading pure electric technology advantage, XCMG Port Machinery has focused on the development and technology iteration of new energy products and overcome the bottleneck period of intelligent and rapid power change. Meanwhile, it actively explores the application of driverless flatbed transportation robots in ports and harbors to further expand its market influence and support the construction of green and intelligent ports and border crossings.

XCMG Port Machinery's products are widely used in major ports and harbors around the world. From the Port of Dalian in China's north to the Port of Guangzhou in the south, XCMG's solutions are setting industry benchmarks, especially in building up green ports.

XCMG has provided high-quality equipment and services to logistics loading/unloading in many domestic railway freight yards and container transfer stations. The reach stackers are deployed to multiple railway lines including Jinhua-Wenzhou Railway (Zhejiang), China-Vietnam Railway Express (Nanning) and China/Kunming-Laos/Vientiane Railway, speeding up the high-quality development of railway freight transport.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908483/XCMG_New_Port_Machinery_s_High_end_Intelligent_Industrial_Development_Project_Base.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-new-port-machinerys-high-end-intelligent-industrial-development-project-base-launches-production-301633961.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN85173 en US Auto_E_Motori Architettura_E_Edilizia Ambiente Ambiente Meccanica port machinery high end interfaccia port port machinery field
Vedi anche
News to go
Nations League, l'Italia batte Ungheria per 2-0
News to go
Ucraina, Medvedev: "Russia ha diritto di usare armi nucleari"
News to go
Elezioni Sicilia, Renato Schifani nuovo governatore
News to go
Bolletta gas potrebbe diventare mensile
News to go
Ue, 6mila bimbi vittime della strada in 10 anni
News to go
"Registro pubblico opposizioni a rischio flop"
News to go
Elezioni 2022, i 'flop' eccellenti
News to go
Alluvione Marche, domani i funerali del piccolo Mattia
News to go
Telefonate indesiderate, i dati Codacons
News to go
Verona, scoperta frode fiscale
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Bolsonaro Jr celebra vittoria Meloni
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta non si ricandiderà alla guida del Pd
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza