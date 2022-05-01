Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 01:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:08 Lavrov: "Italia in prima fila contro la Russia"

21:52 Mariupol e acciaieria Azovstal, Zelensky: "Corridoio funziona"

21:34 Mariupol, via da Azovstal: evacuazione civili - Video

20:59 1 maggio, Lundini e la 'telefonata di Putin': "E' finita la guerra" - Video

20:08 Udinese-Inter 1-2, nerazzurri inseguono Milan

19:29 Raiola, il messaggio di Matthijs de Ligt: "Caro Mino..."

18:51 Ucraina, Scholz: "Pacifismo fuori tempo, servono armi per difesa"

18:08 Ucraina, Letta: "Leader Ue insieme a Kiev al più presto"

18:02 Covid oggi Italia, 40.757 contagi e 105 morti: bollettino 1 maggio

17:49 Milan-Fiorentina, Pioli: "Gol di Leao una liberazione"

17:30 Covid Emilia Romagna, 3.736 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 1 maggio

17:28 Mille sulla WillChair del Concertone: "Leggerezza e bellezza per affrontare il futuro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XCMG Pushes Boundaries of Autonomous Road Construction Technology, Transforms Future of Infrastructure Development

02 maggio 2022 | 01.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ), China's top construction machinery company, is among the world's leaders in autonomous road construction technology. The company's in-house research and development team conducts experiments and simulations, developing high-precision technologies for use in real-life scenarios by integrating 5G and artificial intelligence.

Most recently, the research and development team has been conducting trials on-site for three consecutive months. The team developed a high-precision alignment technology for the strapdown inertial navigation system of an unmanned construction roller, improving control accuracy from 20cm to 5cm. In Xinjiang's Karamay Desert, the team worked under harsh weather conditions. After hundreds of days collecting data and conducting trials, the team managed to solve industry-wide bottleneck problems such as complex environment cluster interaction and welt compression, increasing compression efficiency by 20%.

Such efforts by the in-house research and development team are eventually translated to improvements and enhancements for XCMG's autonomous road construction technologies. To date, the company's second-generation unmanned cluster construction equipment has participated in 15 highway construction projects that cover 12 provinces across China, such as the Pan-Dalian Expressway, Jingxiong Expressway, reconstruction and expansion of the Beijing-Taipei Expressway, S420 Jinhu Section, Xinjiang S21 Desert Expressway, and Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway maintenance projects.

The total construction length is 500km, the highest in the industry, and the average annual time of in-depth research conducted by technicians is 170 days. Key indicators, like vehicle positioning and acquisition accuracy, trajectory and control accuracy, and obstacle avoidance radar sensitivity, have already been recognized by national authorities for technical appraisal. The XCMG comprehensive test site's unmanned system further boasts a trouble-free test time of 3,000 hours.

Data from key projects such as the Jingxiong Expressway, Panda Expressway, and Xinliunan Expressway revealed that for every 1km of subgrade construction, unmanned construction rollers only utilized 85% of working time and 80% of running track compared to traditional construction rollers. The unmanned construction rollers reduced fuel consumption by 15%, improving efficiency by 20%.

"Our autonomous road construction technology efforts focus on three core points: efficiency, quality, and cost. Just like the automated production line of the manufacturing industry, automated construction technology can improve standardization and achieve high-quality, high-efficiency construction solutions," said Cui Jisheng, General Manager of XCMG Road Machinery Division.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808381/XCMG_Unmanned_Driving_Road_Machines_Work_Construction_Site__Xinjiang_s_desert.jpg 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN42264 en US Architettura_E_Edilizia Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Auto_E_Motori Altro Autonomous road Construction Technology China's top construction machinery company strada
Vedi anche
News to go
Bucha, corpi di 3 uomini torturati trovati in un pozzo
News to go
Sicilia, sondaggio Youtrend: "Per 58 per cento elettori vincerà Musumeci"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrata 1 tonnellata di sigarette
News to go
Meteo, previsioni sabato 30 aprile
News to go
Cognome madre a figlio, arriva primo provvedimento dopo Consulta
News to go
Pil e inflazione, i dati dell'Istat
News to go
Cantieri sulle autostrade, news su lavori e tratti interessati
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 29 aprile
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Popolo ucraino va sostenuto nella sua resistenza"
News to go
Rdc, percezione indebita: 389 denunciati a Catania
News to go
Mattarella ricorda Lorenzo Parelli: "Mai più morti assurde sul lavoro"
Ucraina, "decreto su armi viola Costituzione": Codacons fa ricorso a Tar
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza