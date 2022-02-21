Cerca nel sito
 
21 Febbraio 2022
comunicato stampa

XCMG Pushes for Carbon Neutrality within Its Operating Boundaries by 2049

21 febbraio 2022
SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) releases a program of action (PoA) for peak carbon and carbon neutrality, detailing planning, implementation and actual safeguard measures of sustainable transformation paths — including low-carbon transformation of energy consumption structure, green and intelligent manufacturing integration and upgrade, emissions reduction with supply chain alliance and digitalized, intelligent advancement.

The PoA also specifies XCMG's short-, mid- and long-term targets in achieving "dual carbon" goals, that by 2035, power generated from renewable energies will account for 50 percent of XCMG's total electricity use, product penetration of new energy products will thrive to exceed 35 percent, and the carbon footprint of key products including excavators and cranes will be reduced by 32 percent compared to 2020.

"The action plan for 'dual carbon' goals aims to establish a uniform and precise approach in terms of strategy to help XCMG in building a green value chain with innovation-enabled, low-carbon intelligent construction machinery solutions achieved through technology, manufacturing, service and operation management, and we're committed to making great contributions to the sustainable development of society," remarked Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG.

The PoA elaborated on XCMG's long-term vision of going green and low-carbon and key missions that are already carried out actively to explore engineering technologies in the hope of creating net-zero carbon values for global construction:

Short term, XCMG aims to reduce comprehensive energy consumption per unit by 15 percent and carbon emission by 26 percent by the end of 2025, compared with 2020. By 2027, XCMG aims to reach peak carbon within its operation boundaries and lower comprehensive energy consumption per unit by 18 percent and carbon emission per unit output by 31 percent compared to 2020. Total energy consumption wise, XCMG expects to grow self-generating photovoltaic power and wind power seven-fold, and market penetration of new energy products will reach 25 percent.

In the long term, XCMG strives to be carbon neutral within its operation boundaries by 2049, promoting emission reduction of upstream and downstream enterprises across the industry chain and establishing a low-carbon, clean, safe and efficient green energy system with internationally advanced energy utilization efficiency.

