Venerdì 21 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:59
XCMG Releases 2021 CSR Report, Underlines Commitment to UN's SDG Goals to Build a Better World with Green Construction

21 ottobre 2022 | 16.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) has recently released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, highlighting its achievements in innovation, digital transformation, sustainable development and corporate social responsibility. On the occasion of 2022 United Nations Day, XCMG has underlined its commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and building a better future for all through innovative green construction.

XCMG has tackled 337 key core technologies in 2021 and is pioneering in developing green, energy-saving, intelligent and reliable technologies for the high-end markets. It has launched a lineup of new energy products including both hybrid and electric models as well as green construction technologies to push forward the low-carbon transformation of the construction machinery industry.

"We have established a sustainable development ecosystem with its upstream and downstream enterprise partners, forming alliances of strategy, talent, pandemic prevention/control and public welfare to promote cooperation in various fields, and drive the positive development of the whole industrial chain from suppliers, channel partners to end users and industry structure," said Lu Chuan, President and Director of XCMG.

XCMG's innovative actions are not only providing more comprehensive and accessible support to global customers, but also reducing the company's carbon footprint through measures such as implementing a paperless spare parts information service and using environmental-friendly packaging materials.

XCMG's "Help with Love" CSR initiative is a core part of XCMG taking on their social responsibilities and driving sustainable development across the scopes of global infrastructure support, promoting local employment, disaster and crisis rescue/reconstruction, and education and wellbeing, through the protection of rights and interests, environmental conservation,  public welfare and targeted poverty alleviation.

In Africa, XCMG has been carrying out the water cellar project to provide access to clean drinking water in several countries, including donating and constructing 20 water purification systems for 20 public schools in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The project aligns with the goals of the SDG 6 of ensuring safe drinking water and sanitation for all and benefiting more people in need.

"Social responsibility has always been a key part of XCMG's corporate strategy and roadmap, levering our capabilities and social influences, XCMG is fully committed to fulfilling our promise and contributing to social progress with the goal of making the world a better place," Lu said.

For more information, please visit XCMG.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926815/XCMG_African_Water_Cellar_Project_Built_81_Water_Cellars_Families.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-releases-2021-csr-report-underlines-commitment-to-uns-sdg-goals-to-build-a-better-world-with-green-construction-301656150.html

