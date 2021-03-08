Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 09:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:30 Papa lascia l'Iraq: "Prego per la pace, l’unità è la prosperità della nazione"

09:23 Zona rossa, Galli: "Misure Dpcm bastano? Fatti dicono di no"

09:18 Milano, bimba di 2 anni trovata morta in casa

09:03 Covid Germania, 5mila i nuovi contagi e 34 decessi

08:22 Isis, arrestato algerino a Bari: coinvolto in strage Bataclan

08:03 Meghan, intervista choc a Oprah: "Razzismo alla casa reale"

00:21 Zona rossa, regioni e varianti covid: verso nuove misure

00:07 Campania zona rossa da oggi, colori delle regioni

21:45 Zona rossa, Locatelli: "Curva contagio covid risale"

19:43 Minacce a 'Movimento Draghi presidente': "Se tocca Rdc fa la fine di Falcone" - Ascolta

19:25 Zona rossa, Di Maio: "Misure più rigide come chiede Cts"

18:37 Covid Veneto, 1.229 contagi e 15 morti: bollettino 7 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

XCMG "Sheroes" Confront the Gender Gap by Sharing Their Inspirational Stories

08 marzo 2021 | 09.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) is celebrating International Women's Day with a week of special events themed "She Defines". Female heroes from R&D, regional sales offices and the production frontlines shared inspiring stories of their personal growth, highlighting the diversity and resilient spirit of XCMG women.

Confronting the Gender Gap: “Sheroes” of XCMG Tell Inspiring Stories.

"The 'sheroes' of XCMG spark in-depth discussions and resonance on topics such as female career development, emotional pursuit, personal ability and value as well as dreams in the new era. At XCMG we emphasize diversity and are committed to building an inclusive culture that treats every employee equally, and we're honored to have so many talented and aspiring women confronting the gender gap and working in the construction machinery industry," said Li Ge, Deputy Secretary of XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Song Yu: Women Know Mechanics

Song Yu, a researcher with XCMG Mining and Tunneling Machinery, led the E-series high-end intelligent excavator and monorail crane R&D projects in 2020. Her team solved several bottleneck problems and applied for over 10 patents. The monorail crane marked a new milestone in XCMG's mining and tunneling sector.

"One capable person is not enough. Only by building a great team can we unleash tremendous strength," said Song.

Wang Xinyao: Girls Don't Just Play with Dolls

Wang Xinyao entered an XCMG coating factory nine years ago and devoted countless days and nights to perfect her skills. Now a technical backbone in machine finishing, Wang has a 100 percent first inspection pass rate and has been exempted from inspection by the factory.

"Cool girls don't cry and we get things done. Our cranes are not only easy to use, but also have beautiful designs," said Wang.

Amanda Machado: Self-motivation and Challenging Boundaries

Amanda joined XCMG Brazil in 2011 when she learned about XCMG's building a factory in her hometown Pouso Alegre. She is the first local employee and has worked her way up from the reception desk to key account manager. In 2018, the sales team tendering and bidding business accounted for 60 percent of the total sales income, and she has been named Top 10 employee for seven consecutive years.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on FacebookTwitterYouTubeLinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451261/image.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
special events themed is celebrating International Women's Day Cina gender Gap
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
MasterChef, ecco chi ha vinto: l'annuncio
Zingaretti si dimette, Fiorello si sente in colpa
Spaccio di droga, armi e rapine: 14 arresti a Palermo
Sanremo 2021, il trio Fiorello-Pausini-Amadeus
Sanremo 2021, Fiorello e il messaggio di Draghi
Sanremo, il 'ristorante dei cantanti': "La chiusura è una scorrettezza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza