Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 16:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:40 Omicidio Ciatti, scarcerato il principale indagato

16:36 Covid Emilia Romagna, oggi 44 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 22 giugno

16:34 Covid oggi Campania, 94 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 22 giugno

16:24 Covid oggi Lazio, 74 contagi e un morto: bollettino 22 giugno

16:19 Covid, EY: 'Italia è 5% più attrattiva per investimenti'

16:19 Sondaggi politici, per 65% pentastellati Conte ridarebbe slancio a M5S

16:15 Feltri: "Carcere per giornalisti assurdo, disgustato da incapacità Parlamento"

16:15 Firenze, scomparso bimbo di 21 mesi nel Mugello: ricerche in corso

16:13 Europei, Feltri: "Polemica su chi non si inginocchia grave manifestazione di imbecillità"

16:09 Covid, Pregliasco: "Ignobile che medici non vogliano vaccinarsi"

16:07 Euro 2020 e variante Delta, finale a Wembley: dubbi degli esperti

16:02 Simon Cracker: "La mia moda upcycling tra i ricordi di Romagna"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

XCMG's Aerial Work Machinery Sector Now Ranks 6th Globally

22 giugno 2021 | 13.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) now ranks 6th – the highest-ranking Chinese brand – in the "Top 40 Global Aerial Work Platform Manufacturers 2021" list (Access M20) released by Access International, a magazine affiliated to KHL Group.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games: 6 units of XGS28 aerial work platforms completes the peripheral steel structure maintenance project in the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium.

In 2020, the sales of aerial work machinery in Europe and the United States were significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanks to the effective and strong control of the pandemic by the Chinese government, China's economy recovered quickly and aerial work machinery manufacturers delivered outstanding results in the global market.

"Aerial work equipment is a sunrise industry with vast potential for future development, so XCMG must grasp new opportunities from this development to build an industrial sector worth billions and become an absolute leader in the field," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

Earlier this year, 6 units of XGS28 aerial work platforms completed the peripheral steel structure maintenance project in the Bird's Nest Olympic Stadium in 30 days, which will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The XGS28 aerial work platform is a star model with a maximum working height of 28.2m, maximum payload of 340kg and maximum gradeability of 45 percent. It's structured as three sections of telescopic arms and tower arm mechanism, with a small fly jib featuring a wide work range. The dual payload control system can adjust the work range depending on the payload, meeting different loading requirements. The model is an ideal choice for buildings, bridges, steel structures and stadium construction.

XCMG's top aerial work platform products also include XGS22, a model suitable for large-load constructions at high operation heights. The XGS34 has the widest operation reach among products of the same class, and XGS58, which covers a working height range of 22m to 58m, is suited for high-altitude projects.

With a new manufacturing base for fire safety equipment put into full operation by December 2019, a new generation of XG series aerial work platforms were released. XCMG now has a product portfolio of more than 40 models of aerial work platforms, including forklifts, crank arm and straight boom types.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538687/Beijing_2022_Winter_Olympics_Games_6_units_XGS28_aerial_work.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica AltroAltro highest ranking Chinese brand XCMG's Aerial Work griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Discoteche riaperte dal 10 luglio, criterio Green pass all'ingresso
News to go
Euro 2020, Uefa e Gb dicono no a Draghi: finale a Wembley
Incidente A1, fiamme e fumo sull'autostrada: le immagini - Video
News to go
Euro 2020, Italia-Austria agli ottavi di finale
New to go
Mascherine all'aperto, il Cts decide sull'obbligo
News to go
Covid Italia, 495 contagi: mai così pochi da agosto 2020
News to go
Italia zona bianca, allarme movida: le regole dei sindaci
News To Go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, rapporto choc di Save The Children
News to go
Vertice Draghi-Merkel, rapporto solido tra Italia e Germania
Galli-Storace, scintille ad Agorà sulle mascherine
Euro 2020, la giornalista Rai sommersa dai tifosi
Incendi nel palermitano, a fuoco diversi ettari di bosco
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza