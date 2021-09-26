Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 26 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:24 No green pass, vice questore di Roma sul palco: avviata azione disciplinare

14:09 Vaccini Regione Lazio, D'Amato: "87% adulti con doppia dose"

14:01 Covid oggi Veneto, 316 contagi e due morti: bollettino 26 settembre

13:34 Referendum: Quagliariello, 'correttivi non urgenti ma assolutamente necessari'

13:19 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:02 Berlusconi: "Forza Italia insostituibile, può guidare Paese dopo 2023"

12:25 Covid, Meloni: "Veri no vax stanno al Governo"

12:11 Covid oggi Italia, Zangrillo: "The show must go on..."

11:57 Laura Ziliani morta soffocata: le ipotesi degli investigatori

11:47 Referendum, Baldassarre: "Attuale legge è vecchia"

11:33 Trump: "Mia ricandidatura? Solo un parere medico potrebbe fermarmi"

11:19 Referendum, Mirabelli: "Parlamento deve riacquistare peso'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XCMG's Unmanned Road Construction Fleet, the Largest Scale Globally, Completes National Highway Maintenance Project

26 settembre 2021 | 11.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) has deployed its unmanned road construction fleet to complete the spreading and maintenance of the Suzhou Road segment of the Nanjing-Shanghai Expressway, the busiest highway in China. As the largest scale unmanned road construction fleet in the world, its successful application as an integrated set solution is a landmark event of milestone significance in the development of intelligent highway maintenance and construction globally.

The Nanjing-Shanghai Expressway is one of the highest-class highways in China and a golden passage in the Yangtze River Delta. XCMG's unmanned fleet consisted of 10 tandem road rollers and two large-width pavers, all under the unified command of the BeiDou satellite positioning reference station. Supported by technologies including the highly precise BeiDou positioning, inertial navigation and obstacle recognition, the fleet completed the scheduled tasks including driving, steering and rolling compaction.

"This unmanned road maintenance and construction project allowed us to reach the 'intelligent maintenance' stage. The inspection pass rate is much higher than that of traditional manual construction, and XCMG's unmanned technologies have excelled in construction efficiency and control accuracy," said Li Xin, Assistant GM of Jiangsu Xiandai Road & Bridge Co. Ltd..

XCMG has applied its unique and exclusive continuous asphalt thickness measurement radar technology to this unmanned road maintenance project, which is way ahead of the traditional core measurement that continuously and accurately measures the thickness of the paved asphalt without damage, reaching a maximum depth of 120mm and guaranteeing a measurement error of ±1mm. The technology provides an accurate basis for real-time control of the paving thickness and improves paving accuracy and construction quality.

The unmanned fleet has met all construction and maintenance requirements through the grid format tests of thickness, compaction and friction coefficient. 

XCMG has always placed unmanned intelligent technology as a research focus and successfully achieved normalized application on the Panzhihua-Dali Expressway, Liuzhou-Nanning Expressway, Beijing-Xiong'an Expressway and Beijing-Dezhou Expressway.

"In the future, XCMG will continue to commit to the R&D of intelligent and unmanned products, truly achieving standardization of unmanned engineering construction and reshaping highly complex and difficult construction. With intelligent sensing and control, digital construction and unmanned technology as the core, XCMG is dedicated to providing customized, high-quality intelligent solutions for customers," said Lige Xue, R&D Engineer of XCMG.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN19159 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Altro Completes National busiest highway in China superstrada highway
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, i numeri del bollettino
News to go
Amministrative Milano, un milione di milanesi chiamati alle urne
News to go
Tv, Terence Hill lascia 'Don Matteo'
News to go
Green pass Italia, da controlli 236 violazioni
News to go
Elezioni Roma, Grillo: "Virginia avanti con coraggio"
Catania, sgominata gang di rapinatori violenti: tre arresti, anche due fratelli
News to go
Elezioni amministrative Bologna, 8 i candidati sindaco
News to go
Cannabis, manifestazione del comitato promotore referendum a Roma
Green pass: controlli Nas in ristoranti, bus e palestre. Scattano le multe
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, i numeri del bollettino
News to go
Operazione Candidopoli, liste false: 15 indagati
Elezioni Roma, Comes: "Priorità? Degrado periferie e rifiuti"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza