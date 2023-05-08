Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:35
comunicato stampa

Xebia Catalyses its Sustainability Vision with Salesforce Net Zero Cloud

08 maggio 2023 | 08.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Xebia is helping companies implement Salesforce Net Zero Cloud in India

GURGAON, India and ATLANTA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia, a pioneering Software Engineering and IT consultancy company, today announced that the company will begin implementing Salesforce Net Zero Cloud to help businesses accelerate their sustainability goals. Xebia will help companies gain insights to help them achieve their climate goals and take action. 

Xebia is also using Salesforce Net Zero Cloud to quickly track, analyze, and report its own environmental data to take tangible steps to reach net zero and tackle carbon accounting audits in weeks instead of months. With Tableau dashboards, Xebia can visualise its sustainability data, discover trends, have access to transparent reporting and identify the most strategic areas for improvement, empowering decision makers at Xebia to drive climate action at scale. Xebia will also work on involving stakeholders in various sustainability initiatives that contribute as offsets to produced emissions within the ecosystem they operate. Additionally, the company aims to bring sustainability related accountability at the employee level. 

Anand Sahay, Global CEO, Xebia said; "In today's times, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is a crucial part of any organization's Digital Transformation strategy. We are excited to be helping companies implement Net Zero Cloud, and we foresee this technology to be a benchmark in the sustainability initiatives conducted by organizations across the world."

Dev Natani, Co-Founder Xebia Salesforce Practice said, "As the world stands on the precipice of drastic climate changes, there is a rising awareness of climate change and sustainability across investors, regulators, consumers, and employees. One of the key agendas of the ESG initiative is to reduce an organization's (and, an individual's) carbon footprint by producing only as much of it as it can remove from the environment – thus, called 'Net Zero'. To take a meaningful step towards becoming Net Zero, organizations must first start understanding and accounting the GHG emissions they currently produce and then come up with plans to reduce them by setting science-based targets and aligning their strategies with evolving regulatory standards like the GHGRP." 

He further added; "We are proud to be an implementation partner of Net Zero Cloud in India. Salesforce Net Zero Cloud enables businesses to manage real-time sustainability data, take data-driven sustainability decisions, and conduct carbon accounting and emissions reporting in a precise fashion."

Amarendra Kumar, Vice President & Head Alliances, Salesforce India said, "Salesforce Net Zero Cloud enables businesses to track, analyze and report their sustainability data and help them accelerate to achieve net zero.  Xebia (Appcino), will help our joint customers get their most from Net Zero Cloud, including real-time insights that they can build into their sustainability strategy and take climate action."

Salesforce, Net Zero Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Xebia

Find more information on how Xebia is driving innovation at www.xebia.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883841/Xebia_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xebia-catalyses-its-sustainability-vision-with-salesforce-net-zero-cloud-301817965.html

