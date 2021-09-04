Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 05 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:28
09:21 Afghanistan, Di Maio: "In prossimi giorni riapriamo ambasciata Kabul in Qatar"

09:08 Speranza: "Più vaccini o si rischiano chiusure in autunno"

08:50 Salvini: "Governo? Lega ci rimane, per vigilare"

08:13 Smart working, Brunetta: "Resterà ma solo al 15%"

08:03 Pakistan, bomba esplode in Belucistan: 3 morti

08:00 Venezia 78, la domenica del Lido è per Tim Roth e la coppia Servillo-Orlando

07:52 Green pass Italia esteso, lavoro e trasporti: come funzionerà

22:13 Premio Campiello, Giulia Caminito vince l'edizione 2021

22:02 Kabul, talebani sparano per festeggiare: 17 morti e 40 feriti

21:59 Pallavolo, Italia femminile campione d'Europa

21:43 Superenalotto oggi estrazioni: nessun 6, jackpot a 77,4 milioni

21:10 Us Open, Berrettini e Sinner agli ottavi

comunicato stampa

Xi calls on young officials to enhance loyalty, competency for important tasks

04 settembre 2021 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on young officials to firm up their ideals, stay loyal to the Party, seek truth from facts, shoulder responsibilities, and strive to become the backbone of a society trusted by the Party and people with important tasks. 

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening of a training session for young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, also known as the National Academy of Governance. 

The CPC has always been a political party holding lofty ideals and indomitable conviction, Xi said, adding that the ideals and conviction refer to the belief in Marxism, the great ideal of Communism and a shared ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics. 

He said staying loyal to the Party is the best demonstration of the ideals and conviction, stressing that such loyalty has a clear gauge in peaceful times -- upholding the Party's leadership and resolutely safeguarding the authority of the Party Central Committee as well as the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee. 

Stressing reality-based solutions, Xi encouraged young officials to work at the primary level to learn about both advantages and disadvantages, while absorbing both praise and criticism, so that they can gain a thorough understanding of the real situation. 

Xi underlined fulfilling duties and shouldering responsibilities as what gives value to officials.

Upholding principles is an important character trait of communists, and a crucial standard to evaluate an official's competence, Xi said, adding that all Party officials should be fair and just in performing duties and leave no place for pursuing personal interests in their work.

Warning of the significantly increased risks and challenges as the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a critical period, Xi told young officials to "cast away illusions and dare to struggle." 

"Communists should have character, integrity, and courage so that we'll never be taken in by fallacies, never tremble in the face of danger, and never be spineless cowards," he said. 

Xi urged young officials to revere the Party, the people, the law and discipline, and always put the Party and the people at the center of their hearts. 

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vT1AeD9oKkI

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vT1AeD9oKkI

in Evidenza