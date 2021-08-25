Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 13:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:00 Covid Giappone, stato d'emergenza in altre 8 prefetture: "Quadro molto grave"

12:59 Green pass Italia, Minelli: "Durata 12 mesi non va bene per tutti"

12:39 Vaccino obbligatorio, Bassetti: "Tempo scaduto, entro agosto si decida"

12:37 Il bimbo di Nevermind fa causa ai Nirvana dopo 30 anni

12:31 Tumori, scoperto nuovo meccanismo per 'affamare' il cancro

12:25 Covid oggi Toscana, 654 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 25 agosto

12:00 Camorra, arrestato in Spagna latitante del clan Mazzarella

11:50 M5S, Grillo: "Reddito di base universale nuovo diritto umano"

11:37 Afghanistan, "Talebani picchiano e sparano, situazione tragica"

11:19 Vaccino, Burioni: "Potrebbe risolvere problema, ma devono farlo tutti"

11:08 Schumacher, su Netflix arriva il film-documentario - video

10:32 Afghanistan, "Talebani bloccano afghani fuori da aeroporto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xi inspects major forest farm in north China's Hebei

25 agosto 2021 | 11.35
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV+:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday inspected a major forest farm in Chengde City of north China'sHebei Province, hearing reports on ecological conservation and forestry management, and checking the growth of forest woods.

At the Saihanba Mechanical Forest Farm, Xi observed the natural landscape, listened to the introduction about Hebei's overall plan to protect mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grassland and sand system, and to manage the forest farm. He also visited local rangers during the inspection.

Later, Xi went to the Shanghai Memorial Forest, the farm's first man-made forest, to see the growth of trees, learn about how the forest farm has managed to promote the Saihanba Spirit and high-quality development.

Established in 1962, the Saihanba Forest Farm is the world's largest man-made forest, a 750-square kilometer barrier situated 300 kilometers north of Beijing, saving the Chinese capital from desertification.

The Saihanba Spirit is defined as a combination of dedication and entrepreneurship, a scientific and realistic approach, and green development.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r32nCVWt5Ak

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Ambiente Politica_E_PA Altro from CCTV xi inspects major north China's Hebei Hebei
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, deadline per ritiro Usa resta 31 agosto
News to go
Anatema del Papa contro l'ipocrisia
News to go
Firenze, sequestrati in aeroporto cosmetici vietati
Sky
Gomorra 5, il nuovo teaser della stagione finale - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 2.3%
News to go
Green pass scuola, Costa: "Rigidi su obbligo"
News to go
Sponz Fest, al via la nona edizione
Salvini: "Rivedere reddito cittadinanza". Il gesto di Conte - Video
News to go
Paralimpiadi 2021, la cerimonia d'apertura
News to go
Torino, crolla palazzina: morto un bimbo
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani: "Situazione migliorata"
News to go
Truffe agli anziani, arrestati due finti carabinieri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza