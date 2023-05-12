Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 06:33
23:39 Pechino Express 2023, l'annuncio: ecco i vincitori - Video

23:30 Pechino Express 2023, Joe Bastianich e Andrea Belfiore sono i vincitori

23:11 Conference League, Fiorentina-Basilea 1-2: gol di Cabral, Diouf e Amdouni

23:05 Europa League, Juve-Siviglia 1-1: Gatti pareggia al fotofinish

23:03 Europa League, Roma-Leverkusen 1-0: gol di Bove

22:40 Schlein: "Parole Lollobrigida sbagliate, no al concetto di razza"

21:34 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 11 maggio 2023

21:20 Siracusa, tutto esaurito per Prometeo Incatenato

21:04 Treviso, lite per futili motivi: giovane ucciso a coltellate

20:59 Ucraina, padre Caprio: "Incontro Papa-Zelensky è l'avvio di una mediazione"

19:42 Strage di Brescia, governo ricorre in Cassazione: "Provvedimento abnorme"

19:38 Dolore cronico, a congresso Guida studio su farmaci davvero efficaci

comunicato stampa

Xi inspects north China city

12 maggio 2023 | 06.03
LETTURA: 0 minuti

BEIJING, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday visited the city of Cangzhou in north China'sHebei Province, inspecting crop production at drought-alkali fields and a coal port.

During the visit, Xi went deep into a wheat field where he learned about the cultivation of crops tolerant of drought and alkalinity. In inspecting the coal port, he asked about its operation and development planning.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2iHY4w6ysE

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2iHY4w6ysE

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xi-inspects-north-china-city-301823024.html

in Evidenza