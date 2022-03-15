Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:53
comunicato stampa

Xiaomi 12 Series Launches on Goboo Alongside Other Much-Awaited Products

15 marzo 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15, leading eCommerce platform Goboo launched a major two-week sale aimed at promoting products from consumer brands like Xiaomi, 1MORE, and Ninebot to its European customer base. The sale coincides with the launch of several much-anticipated products, including the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi Note 11 Pro series, 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini, and the latest scooters from Ninebot.

All eyes are on the Xiaomi 12, the latest flagship smartphone from one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the European market. The phone boasts a 20% boost in performance thanks to the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 processor and 7th Gen Qualcomm® AI Engine.

Mi Fans, as the brand's loyalists are called, are also looking forward to major improvements in the phone's triple camera, which features a 5MP telemacro camera as well as new night-time photography capabilities for both video and portrait mode.

"The Xiaomi 12 series is like no Xiaomi phone we've seen before, and we're looking forward to launching it alongside the Redmi Note 11 series and a whole myriad of other awesome new products. There's going to be something for everyone during Super Brand Week," says Goboo Director of Marketing, Monica.

Goboo users seeking flagship-level tech for mid-range prices can look towards the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro, both of which feature 108MP camera, 120Hz AMOLED, 67W and 5000mAh.

Meanwhile, Goboo is offering additional free gifts with all purchases during the sale period that starts from March 15 at 14:00 (UTC+1). Gifts include the Mi Watch S1 Active, Mi Band 6 and more. More information on the sale can be found at https://bit.ly/3t60NUY

Goboo was founded in 2020 with the mission of sharing high-quality selections with Europe's consumers. Committed to building an efficient and professional e-commerce platform, Goboo ships from local warehouses in Europe, offering quick delivery to 21 countries and next-day delivery in Spain. Customers enjoy support for the Klarna installment payment function, which provides interest-free payment plans with 3-4 installments and post-delivery payment within 14-30 days. Additionally, Goboo offers free shipping on products sold, unconditional returns within 14 days, and a 2-year product warranty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765645/banner_photo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
