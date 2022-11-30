Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:58
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 111 deals involving RMB135.28 bln signed at new materials industry conference held in Bengbu, Anhui

30 novembre 2022 | 08.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 111 project deals in the fields of new material industry were signed during the second International New Materials Industry Conference (INMIC), which kicked off in Bengbu City of east China'sAnhui Province Saturday, with a total investment of 135.28 billion yuan.

Wang Qingxian, governor of Anhui Province, said that Anhui has attached great importance to the development of new material industry in recent years and included it in the top ten emerging industries of the province in the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

Taking this conference as an opportunity, Anhui will further promote domestic and international cooperation in the new materials field, and promote vertical and horizontal coordination of the new material industry, as well as deeply integrate the innovation chain, industrial chain, capital chain and talent chain, according to Wang.

Activities such as business promotions, achievement demonstrations and project signing ceremonies were held during the conference. A batch of innovation achievements and innovation needs in the field of new material industry in Anhui were displayed.

Currently, the new material industry has become the main direction of transformation and upgrading of Bengbu City. The city is focusing on the application of new materials, vigorously developing silicon-based and bio-based new materials, as well as high-end equipment manufacturing.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331384.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958409/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-111-deals-involving-rmb135-28-bln-signed-at-new-materials-industry-conference-held-in-bengbu-anhui-301689906.html

