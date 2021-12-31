Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 31 Dicembre 2021
00:21 Ucraina, telefonata Biden-Putin

00:05 Da quarantena covid a Super green pass, cosa cambia da oggi

00:04 Covid Italia, da vaccino a Omicron: 2021 della pandemia che non finisce

22:13 Supercoppa, gara resta in programma il 12 gennaio

21:50 Covid Gb, nuovo record contagi: oltre 189mila in 24 ore

21:50 Capodanno, festeggia anche il Bioparco di Roma

21:19 Super green pass e quarantena covid, le nuove misure

21:17 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 30 dicembre 2021

20:58 We Run Rome annullata causa Covid

20:45 Conte: "Serve nuovo scostamento bilancio, a M5S auguro di essere sempre radicale"

19:42 Covid Francia, oltre 206mila contagi in un giorno

19:30 Piemonte zona gialla da lunedì 3 gennaio

Xinhua Silk Road: 1st Global Ceramic Shopping Festival set to open in Jingdezhen

31 dicembre 2021 | 03.41
BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Global Ceramic Shopping Festival is scheduled to run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022 at Jingdezhen International Convention and Exhibition Center in east China's Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province.

It is expected that the event will showcase tens of thousands of ceramic products from hundreds of renowned ceramic brands of various countries such as China, Germany, Japan, Russia, etc.

As the first high-standard large-scale global ceramic shopping promotion campaign held in Jingdezhen, the event comes with new year special offers, as well as interactive activities incorporating cultural knowledge about ceramics and ceramic making skills.

In addition, the International Convention and Exhibition Center will set up a perennial exhibition of the China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair, in a bid to forge an open platform for regular global ceramic trading. 

As a world-famous "porcelain capital", Jingdezhen has made extensive efforts in reducing business operating cost and improving consumer experience. By constructing effective systems for trade, warehouse management and supply chain finance, the city strives to provide one-stop service with online coordination for the industry.  

According to a representative from Jingdezhen State Owned Assets Operation and Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd., the city is constantly developing related businesses such as catering and ceramic making workshops, hoping to both bring in outside ceramic firms and encourage local enterprises to explore broader market.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325673.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717925/image1.jpg

