Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 08:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:16 Quarantena covid, verso nuove regole: le ipotesi

07:37 Usa, sparatoria in Colorado: 4 morti e 3 feriti

07:15 Contanti 2022, limite prelievo: nuove regole da 1 gennaio

00:01 Covid, contagi record a New York: Apple chiude gli store

00:00 Variante Omicron, casi nel mondo e nuove misure anti contagi

00:00 Quarantena covid, contatto positivo e terza dose: domani Cts

23:31 Quarantena covid, isolamento ridotto per positivi asintomatici: svolta Usa

21:25 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente: centrati nove 5

21:15 Quarantena covid ridotta per chi ha terza dose, governo convoca Cts

21:03 Omicidio Monterotondo, ucciso a coltellate: c'è un fermo

20:55 Variante Omicron, Francia teme "250mila casi al giorno a gennaio"

20:44 Australia, l'ospedale sbaglia: esito negativo a 400 positivi al Covid

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 20 years on, China's Chery Automobile has seen solid expansion in overseas market

28 dicembre 2021 | 03.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. started its first overseas export in October 2001, the enterprise has harvested sound gains in overseas market expansion. It ranks first in export volume of Chinese brand passenger vehicles for 18 consecutive years and is the first Chinese passenger car brand to export more than 200,000 cars a year.

At present, Chery has established six research and development bases, ten factories, more than 1,500 overseas dealers and service outlets with a cumulative export of nearly 2 million vehicles overseas.

More efforts have also been stepped up by Chery to boost sci-tech innovation such as crash test, chips, batteries and man-machine interaction.

In Chery Longshan test center, there are more than 300 real vehicle collisions and more than 500 simulated vehicle collisions every year, which can not only meet the domestic safety standard, but also the European and US standard. Safety is the top priority among other key index of a car, claimed Yin Tongyue, chairman of Chery Automobile.

At present, Chery automobile has realized multi-mode interaction and multi-dimensional interaction. In the cockpit, intelligent equipment can help realize human-computer interaction through the driver's facial expression, mouth shape and body movements.

In order to better serve overseas customers, Chery also cooperates with IFLYtek, an intelligent speech and artificial intelligence company to enable Chery cars recognize languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Persian, etc.

Beside, Chery has developed products in accordance with the environment, market conditions and consumer behavior in overseas markets.

In South America, Chery engineers improve the power of vehicles due to local poor road conditions and twisting hill roads while in Middle East, engineers strengthen the car sealing to protect the vehicle parts worn by sand floating in the air. 

In Russia, Chery has carried out thousands of face-to-face customer surveys and telephone interviews this year. Chery has always been the "national car" in the eyes of local people, and has won the title of "the Most popular Chinese car brand" in Russia for five consecutive times.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325580.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716870/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza its first export esportazione export volume
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 27 dicembre
News to go
Quarantena covid, ipotesi nuove regole: come funziona oggi
News to go
Naufragio Costa Concordia, passeggero sarà risarcito
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, Figliuolo: "Dal 10 gennaio booster a 4 mesi"
News to go
Bonus asilo nido, domanda entro 2021
News to go
Marea nera a Mauritius, condannato a 20 mesi capitano della nave
News to go
Variante Omicron, 7000 voli cancellati nel mondo a Natale
News to go
Turismo, anno nero in Italia con 60 milioni di arrivi in meno
News to go
Pechino prima economia mondiale nel 2030
News to go
Covid, allarme infermieri: boom contagi in 3 giorni
News to go
Migranti, mille in mare in attesa di porto sicuro
News to go
Covid Lazio, dati e contagi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza