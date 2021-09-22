Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 07:07
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicks off in Suzhou to boost dev. of AI industry

22 settembre 2021 | 05.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicked off Thursday in Suzhou of east China'sJiangsu Province, focusing on the latest technological achievements and applications of artificial intelligence (AI).

The event will last to September 18, and "AI plus manufacturing", "AI plus medical", "AI plus finance", "AI plus cultural tourism" and other areas with local features of Suzhou will be highlighted.

The opening ceremony for the 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo is held Thursday in Suzhou.

More than 200 well-known enterprises and teams, including Huawei, Baidu, Microsoft, iFLYTEK, SenseTime and AISpeech, will participate in the exhibition, and share research experience and exchange ideas on the development of intelligent manufacturing, intelligent travel, intelligent economy, "AI plus law", "AI plus education" and other related areas.

During the expo, more than ten innovative products will be released for the first time.

Suzhou has taken the AI industry as a leading industry in its future development, and accelerated the construction of a new highland for the development of the new-generation AI industry, said Wu Qingwen, deputy Party chief and acting mayor of Suzhou, adding that Suzhou hopes to contribute more experience in the exploration of AI-driven economic transformation and development through the expo.

Suzhou has formed a relatively complete AI industry chain with unremitting efforts in recent years. Suzhou Industrial Park, as a core pilot area, has gathered nearly 660 AI enterprises, including ten listed ones, and achieved an AI output value of 46.2 billion yuan in 2020, driving a valuation of related industries exceeding 100 billion yuan.

At the opening ceremony, a report was jointly released by the Suzhou Center of China Economic Information Service and the Artificial Intelligence Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance. Focusing on the new characteristics and trends of AI development around the globe since 2020, the report carries out in-depth analysis on the opportunities for the research and development, application and innovation of AI technology, and offers some insights into the development of AI in China.

The Global AI Product & Application Expo is an important window to display the achievements of China's pilot zones of new-generation AI innovation and development, and has been held in Suzhou for three consecutive years since 2018.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/323869.html  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628377/image_1.jpg

in Evidenza