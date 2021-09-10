Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum held in Xiamen to boost maritime co-op

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicked off Wednesday in Xiamen of southeast China'sFujian Province, offering opportunities for industry insiders to exchange ideas on boosting maritime cooperation.

Silk Road Maritime is an international integrated logistics services brand serving the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and a new platform for international trade and shipping services with standard services, convenient operation and intelligent management, according to Zhang Baochen, executive vice president of the Ninth Council of the China Institute of Navigation.

Forging Silk Road Maritime is an important measure for Fujian to implement BRI, build the core area of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, and promote opening-up and international cooperation, noted Yin Li, Party chief of Fujian.

Fujian expects more enterprises and institutions to join the Silk Road Maritime Alliance to build Silk Road Maritime into a world-renowned shipping logistics brand, and enhance exchanges and cooperation in fields like industries, investment, economy and trade for common development and prosperity, added Yin.

Shipping is still dominant in international trade transportation, and as the core area of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Fujian is embracing great opportunities in expanding the brand influence of Silk Road Maritime and innovating multi-modal transport, pointed out Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner.

A series of important results were released at the forum, including a blue paper on the development of Silk Road Maritime in 2021 and the eighth batch of shipping routes named after Silk Road Maritime.

Bai Fengchuan, secretary general of the China Customs Brokers Association, released the customs clearance services standards of Silk Road Maritime, noting that such standards can provide objective, quantifiable and comprehensive evaluations for domestic and international maritime ports, and serve as a practical and effective tool for mutual learning among ports for better development.

The Silk Road Maritime information platform was also launched at the forum, aiming at integrating the existing customs, ports and trade information platform resources in Fujian to expand smart logistics cooperation at home and abroad and promote in-depth integration of logistics and information.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/323762.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612722/image.jpg