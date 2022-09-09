Xinhua Silk Road: 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicks off in E.China's Xiamen

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicked off on Thursday in Xiamen, east China'sFujian Province, where participants shared constructive opinions and suggestions on enhancing the brand influence of Silk Road Maritime.

Focusing on effective measures to support the new development dynamic and boost the "dual circulation" of domestic and international markets, discussions at the forum covered multiple topics such as serving the unified domestic market, integrated development of international logistics and cross-border e-commerce, construction and application of port shipping big data, as well as financial innovation services of port shipping.

Aiming to build an inclusive and cooperative ecosystem for shipping and logistics among Belt and Road countries, the brand Silk Road Maritime was launched in December 2018 by Fujian Province, a core area of the Maritime Silk Road. By the end of August this year, a total of 9,014 trips have been made through shipping routes named after Silk Road Maritime, with the total container throughput reaching 10.182 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

Speaking highly of the achievements of Silk Road Maritime, participants at the forum pointed out the importance of integrating the essence of the Silk Road spirit with the practical efforts in deepening and expanding economic partnership with relevant countries. Through increasingly engaging themselves in Silk Road Maritime, the guests were committed to jointly maintain the safety and stability of global industrial and supply chain, in a bid to inject new impetus into the development of Belt and Road Initiative.

In the future, Silk Road Maritime will continue to make innovative efforts to achieve high-standard, sustainable and people-centered development, according to Chen Zhiping, chairman of Fujian Provincial Port Group Co., Ltd. and Fujian Silk Road Maritime Management Company.

A blue paper on the development of Silk Road Maritime from 2021 to 2022 was released at the forum, along with the tenth batch of shipping routes named after the brand. An awarding ceremony for new members of the Silk Road Maritime Alliance was also held during the forum.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329926.html