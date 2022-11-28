Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:55 Recuperato il corpo del terzo fratellino, si continua a scavare

18:54 Mondiali Qatar 2022, Brasile-Svizzera 1-0: verdeoro agli ottavi

18:48 Qatar 2022, passaggio agli ottavi: ecco i criteri e le regole

18:37 Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Scelte anche se costano voti"

18:06 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.408 contagi e 4 morti. A Roma 892 nuovi casi

17:54 Frana Ischia, leghista pro condono: "Abusivismo non c'entra"

17:52 Frana Ischia, ex sindaco Casamicciola: "Pericolo c'è ancora, attenti a nuova bomba acqua"

17:36 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Putin usa l'inverno come arma di guerra"

16:54 Mondiali Qatar 2022, Francia: possibile recupero per Benzema

16:30 Ucraina, "immediato cessate fuoco e ritiro forze Russia": bozza mozione Pd

16:25 Covid oggi Sardegna, 291 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 28 novembre

16:25 Gas russo, Descalzi: "Nel 2025 lo sostituiremo al 100%"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 2022 world IoT summit kicks off in eastern Chinese city Wuxi

28 novembre 2022 | 14.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 World Internet of Things (IoT) Wuxi Summit kicked off on November 26 in Wuxi, east China'sJiangsu Province.

As a main part of the 222 World IoT Exposition also held in the city, the summit attracted elites worldwide to jointly discuss future development, latest scientific and technological results and excellent application cases of the IoT industry.

As a pioneer in IoT development, Wuxi is the only national sensor network innovation demonstration zone in China. The city has been continuously tapping into the industry in recent years.

In 2021, the scale of the city's IoT industry exceeded 350 billion yuan, accounting for 50 percent of that in Jiangsu and nearly 25 percent of  national total. The figure kept a growth rate of 14 percent from January to September this year.

Driven by the industry, the city's digital economy has made great strides, with the scale of core industries surpassing 600 billion yuan in 2021, ranking first in Jiangsu regarding development index.

At the summit, 11 academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Chinese Academy of Sciences jointly initiated the Wuxi Initiative on accelerating IoT development, proposing to develop the industry from new digital infrastructure, new digital technologies, new digital applications and the building of open and collaborative world-class IoT clusters.

The 2022 gold award results of new technologies, new products and new applications of the IoT industry and the IoT innovation development index were also released at the summit.

Wuxi inked cooperation agreements at the summit with China Unicom, the China Center for Information Industry Development with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Chinasoft International Limited, with the aim to promote the development of the digital new economy in the city.

Taking artificial intelligence plus IoT integration and innovation as the main line, Wuxi will focus on developing intelligent sensors, internet of vehicles and industrial internet by enhancing the building of innovation platforms, improving related regulations and creating better business environment for related enterprises.

It is learned that the World IoT Exposition has attracted participants from over 50 countries and regions and more than 1.1 million attendees since it was first held in 2010, with nearly 800 major projects launched, driving a total investment of more than 200 billion yuan in the IoT field.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331357.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956378/image_1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2022-world-iot-summit-kicks-off-in-eastern-chinese-city-wuxi-301687803.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza world Internet of Things Wuxi summit kicked city Wuxi Wusih
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana Ischia, aperto fascicolo per disastro colposo
News to go
Covid in Cina, ancora proteste contro i lockdown
News to go
Trasporti e servizi, sciopero 2 dicembre 2022
News to go
Saman Abbas, estratto il corpo a Novellara
News to go
Coldiretti: +31% allarmi alimentari: 80% su cibi importati
News to go
Sanità, medici e sanitari in piazza il 15 dicembre a difesa Ssn
News to go
Manovra, bozza approda in Parlamento: 16 capitoli e 156 articoli
News to go
Qatar 2022, mondiale finito per portiere Camerun Onana
Treviso, Gdf sequestra Bentley da 250.000 euro
News to go
Frana a Ischia, ultime news
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, ultimi risultati e partite di oggi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, mons. Gallagher: "Porte aperte in Vaticano per porre fine a guerra"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza