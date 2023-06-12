Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:49
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 RCEP Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation Forum kicks off in E. China's Anhui province

12 giugno 2023 | 03.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed on Regional Cooperation for a Win-win Future, the 2023 RCEP Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum was held in Huangshan City, east China'sAnhui Province from June 9 to 10.

Around 500 guests including heads of governments from RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) member countries, executives of Fortune Global 500 companies and well-known enterprises, heads of domestic and foreign associations and investment institutions, and experts and scholars at home and abroad gathered to discuss new opportunities for RCEP economic and trade cooperation.

Wang Qingxian, the Governor of Anhui province, said in his welcome speech that this forum is one of the earliest events held after the full implementation of RCEP, showing China's attitude and determination to expand and open up in all aspects. Wang suggest that inter-governmental cooperation be carried out through cooperation among enterprises, by giving full play to the role of friendship city relations and business and economic associations, international organizations to jointly provide more opportunities for business community.

Myanmar Ambassador to China U Tin Maung Swe said this forum is a timely and meaningful platform for RCEP member countries and local governments to exchange views, which will help deepen local government cooperation, bring socioeconomic benefits to RCEP member countries and enhance people's welfare.

ASEAN's designated secretary-general Gao Jinhong noted in a video speech that RCEP member countries should make efforts to facilitate private enterprises, while incorporating more elements such as digitization and sustainable development into RCEP.

The event saw pragmatic cooperation achieved. The 2023 RCEP Huangshan Forum Initiative was released. Friendship relationship has been formed between Anhui Province and Attapeu Province of Laos as well as Laoag City Of The Philippines and Huangshan. Six economic and trade cooperation projects and five cultural cooperation projects were signed for further cooperation between Anhui and RCEP member countries.

Exceptional enterprises like Anhui Conch Group Co., Ltd, China and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd. participated in the forum. Yang Jun, Chairman of the Board of Anhui Conch Group, said that the company will take this opportunity to enhance communication and exchange with local governments, enterprises, associations and investment institutions of RCEP member countries, so as to explore business opportunities as well as deepen regional cooperation and work together for a win-win future.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334515.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098447/pic.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2023-rcep-local-governments-and-friendship-cities-cooperation-forum-kicks-off-in-e-chinas-anhui-province-301847888.html

in Evidenza