Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:06 Ascolti tv, Rai3 con 'Che Tempo Che Fa' vince la serata

10:42 G7, Cina convoca ambasciatore Giappone: "Pechino diffamata"

10:30 Ippica: in 10.000 al Derby Day delle Capannelle, trionfa Goldenas nell'edizione numero 140

10:29 Bakhmut epicentro battaglia. Russia: "Come Hiroshima? Distrutte entrambe da Usa"

10:28 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio in lieve rialzo oggi in Italia

10:05 Instagram down nella notte tra il 21 e il 22 maggio: cosa è successo

09:51 Brindisi, omicidio Paolo Stasi: eseguite 5 misure cautelari

09:19 Milano, 51enne precipita da settimo piano e muore: in casa trovato altro cadavere

08:30 Berlusconi: "Sto meglio, è stata dura ma ho sempre avuto fiducia"

08:10 Ucraina, centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia sospende produzione

08:03 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, ancora allerta rossa. Meloni nelle zone colpite: "Governo c'è"

07:40 Elezioni Grecia, conservatori Mitsotakis vincono ma non raggiungono maggioranza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 4th Shanghai Y50 Forum held to build Shanghai into hotspot for youth innovation and entrepreneurship

22 maggio 2023 | 10.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th ShanghaiY50 Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (ShanghaiY50 Forum) was held on Saturday in east China'sShanghai, aiming to help build the metropolis into a hotspot for youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

A large number of young innovative entrepreneurs, economists, scientists, and business leaders were invited to participate in the forum to discuss launching more precise measures and achieving more practical results to attract more innovative youth to pursue their dreams in Shanghai.

At the forum themed "Future Industries Lead the Future", the top ten young pioneers of technology entrepreneurship in Shanghai for 2023 were unveiled, who came from sectors such as biomedical, artificial intelligence (AI), information technology, robot manufacturing, integrated circuit research and development.

The city's top ten outstanding cases on innovation and entrepreneurship covering areas like hydrogen energy, intelligent robots, and AI were also announced during the event.

Meanwhile, the "1.0" version digital map of Shanghai's innovation and entrepreneurship was showcased. Serving as a public digital think tank platform, the digital map shows the achievements and trends of innovation and entrepreneurship in Shanghai, shares analysis and research results, and provides digital services.

The top ten training camps for innovation and entrepreneurship in Shanghai were launched at the forum for the first time. The training camps, which are open to young people from China and the rest of the world for registration, integrate entrepreneurship mentorship, closed door meetings, big shot experience sharing, special training, and project roadshows to help young talents get a firm foothold in Shanghai.

A group of government officials made in-depth interpretations of current policies on talent support, industrial development, and scientific and technological innovation during the event.

Initiated from April 2020, the ShanghaiY50 Forum has become a significant platform for young entrepreneurs to exchange cross-sector ideas and display excellent cases. It has also been a key platform for Shanghai to gather wisdom, pool efforts, and promote cooperation to help young people devote themselves to innovation and successful entrepreneurship. 

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334178.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081963/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-4th-shanghai-y50-forum-held-to-build-shanghai-into-hotspot-for-youth-innovation-and-entrepreneurship-301830554.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza into a hotspot hotspot hotspot for youth innovation help build
Vedi anche
News to go
Calderoli: "Autonomia da approvare entro il 2023"
News to go
Gp Imola 2023, biglietti imborsati o utilizzati nel 2024
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Meloni: "Difficile fare previsione danni ma sono ingenti"
News to go
Ucraina, Biden al G7: "Nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari"
News to go
Grecia elezioni 2023, exit poll: conservatori Mitsotakis in testa
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, martedì Cdm
News to go
Farmaci, da Ema linee guida all'industria
News to go
Grano, Coldiretti: persa produzione di 400 milioni di chili
News to go
Meteo in Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Napoli, frode su biglietti per partite al 'Maradona'
News to go
Afghanistan, Unicef: "16 milioni di bambini hanno bisogno di assistenza umanitaria"
News to go
Nube radioattiva oggi, Polonia nega emergenza: "Situazione normale"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza