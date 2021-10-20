Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:44 Facebook vuole cambiare nome, presto l'annuncio

12:42 Covid, tornare a salutarsi dando la mano? Esperti divisi

12:32 Nuovo digitale terreste, ecco i canali che 'spariscono' da oggi

12:31 Saluto fascista all'Olimpico, bufera su falconiere della Lazio - video

12:05 Covid oggi Russia, nuovo record morti: 1.028 in 24 ore

11:51 Livi (Q8): "Un piacere contribuire a restauro opera che racconta bene inclusività"

11:50 Covid oggi Toscana, 224 contagi: bollettino 20 ottobre

11:47 Torna a splendere urna etrusca grazie a collaborazione fra Q8 e Museo di Villa Giulia

11:45 Ruby ter, Barbara Guerra: "Berlusconi mi ha chiamato dopo mie parole in Aula"

11:26 Covid Italia, report: morti non vaccinati sono 23 volte più di vaccinati

11:18 Covid Israele, scoperto primo caso mutazione variante Delta

11:06 Covid oggi Italia, anziani e iperfragili: chi sono vaccinati che muoiono

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair kicks off in E. China's Jiangxi

20 ottobre 2021 | 12.37
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair opened in Zhangshu, a country-level city in east China'sJiangxi Province on Saturday.

 

More than 8,800 pharmaceutical manufacturers participated in the fair, exhibiting over 29,000 kinds of products and making the turnover exceed 12 billion yuan at the opening day.

Themed on innovation, inheritance and development, the fair has organized 17 activities including exhibitions, forums, cultural festivals and ceremonies and launched online platforms and exhibitions, aiming to promote cooperation and exchange in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry and drive the development of TCM industry.

Along with the increase in public demand for TCM services and the influence of TCM on the world stage, the TCM industry is facing unprecedented development opportunities, said Yu Linyong, Secretary of Commission for Discipline Inspection of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences.

By attaching more importance to the concept of a digital fair, more modern information technologies like internet, big data and cloud computing were taken to carry out online exhibitions, providing various services for participants including participation registration, live broadcast and real-time data.

During the three-day event, an online exhibition named Jiangxi medicines and medical care industry walking into Georgia was convened to further promote the local medical and medical care industry of Jiangxi to go global, attracting more than 40 exhibitors from the province and 85 foreign buyers to participate.

As a TCM capital, Zhangshu boasts a pharmaceutical development history of over 1,800 years. At present, Zhangshu has 406 pharmaceutical enterprises, with a total traditional Chinese medicinal herbs planting area reaching 33,333 hectares. In 2020, the city's pharmaceutical industry cluster revenue exceeded 100 billion yuan.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324366.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664121/image_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664122/image_2.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
kicks off country level city off Oct. 20
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaccini Covid, con terza dose più efficaci: lo studio
News to go
Manovra 2022, Coldiretti: "Stop sugar tax salva 5mila posti di lavoro"
News to go
Covid, Draghi: "In Italia campagna vaccini più spedita della media Ue"
Ruby ter, legale Berlusconi: "Salute in cauto miglioramento"
News to go
Switch off, al via transizione verso nuova tv digitale
News to go
Allergie, al ristorante arriva il 'bollino arancione' salva salute
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre
News to go
Voto ai 18enni per il Senato, Mattarella promulga la legge
News to go
No Green Pass, Lamorgese: "Quanto accaduto non dovrà ripetersi"
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, Giordano: "15mila vittime senza giustizia"
News to go
'Ndrangheta e rifiuti, 29 misure cautelari
News to go
Caso tamponi, Corte appello Figc: 2 mesi di inibizione a Lotito
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza