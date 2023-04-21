Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 21 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 15:58
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 6th Suzhou Jinji Lake Biennale kicks off in E China's Suzhou to boost int'l cultural exchanges

21 aprile 2023 | 06.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Suzhou Jinji Lake Biennale kicked off on April 15 in the Suzhou Industrial Park, east China'sJiangsu Province.

Themed on "Vivid Jiangnan, Charming Suzhou", the Biennale this year sets three thematic exhibitions, one academic forum and 20 parallel exhibitions, with more than 2,000 works to be on display and more than 300 cultural and artistic activities to be held. It will last till June 25.

Wu Weishan, an internationally-renowned sculptor and director of the National Art Museum of China and vice chairman of the China Artists Association, was invited to serve as the chair of academic activities of the Biennale. Other renowned artists from both home and abroad were also invited to introduce the three thematic exhibitions at the opening ceremony.

A total of 90 percent of the exhibits in the "We're Better Off" International Contemporary Art Exhibition are displayed in China for the first time. The 6th China Youth Sculpture Exhibition brings together more than 100 innovative works from young sculptors all over China. The "Rainbow -From the World of Bridges" Contemporary Art Exhibition interprets Jiangnan culture through artistic works with Suzhou's bridges as media.

The 20 parallel exhibitions, focusing on contemporary trends, modern new art and backtracking of classics, offer a complete presentation of the cultural ecology of Suzhou's modern and contemporary art.

By relying on the alliances in art galleries, reading and art, as well as enterprises, business areas and other carriers, and through the combination of online and offline methods, the 300-odd cultural and artistic activities will create all-weather and diversified art festivals for the people, helping promote cultural consumption and build the business area economy.

The Suzhou Jinji Lake Biennale has been held successfully for five sessions since 2012, attracting more than 1,500 artists from all around the world and 20 million visitors with over 5,000 excellent artworks from home and abroad.

Covering sculpture, international design, installation, multimedia and other art forms, the Biennale has become not only a brand known to the world, but also a glittering symbol of the culture and art of Suzhou.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333763.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059990/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-6th-suzhou-jinji-lake-biennale-kicks-off-in-e-chinas-suzhou-to-boost-intl-cultural-exchanges-301803819.html

in Evidenza