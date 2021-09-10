Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 10 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:32 Scuola, Usr Lazio: "50mln ai presidi per assumere circa 6000 tra docenti e bidelli"

11:21 Roma, in via Tuscolana nuovo maxistore decò

11:03 Nel 2020 boom di prodotti sequestrati, +619% con 86,5 mln di pezzi

11:00 Afghanistan, talebani: "Donne nel governo? Devono solo partorire"

11:00 Giochi: nel 2020 in forte calo raccolta (-20%), punti fisici pagano pandemia

10:59 Adm: nel 2020 analizzati oltre 40mila campioni da rete laboratori, 10% risultato non conforme

10:56 Tabacchi: in 4 anni domanda -1,4 mln kg, pesa contrazione mercato sigarette

10:56 Dogane, Adm: nel 2020 calano merci scambiate ma aumentano dichiarazioni import ed export

10:55 Pandemia pesa sul contributo all' Erario da Energie e Alcoli, -5,09 mld

10:52 Fisco, nel 2020 da Adm contributo a Erario per oltre 62 mld

10:50 Vaccino covid Usa, a Los Angeles obbligatorio per studenti over 12

10:48 Covid, Adm: nel 2020 sequestrati 22,96 mln beni destinati a soggetti pubblici e strutture mediche

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Beijing Daxing rolls out preferential policies to bolster "two-zone" development

10 settembre 2021 | 11.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxing District in southern Beijing has announced a pack of business-friendly policies to bolster the "two-zone" construction of the capital city towards high-quality development. 

Daxing will provide companies with various support in such areas as industry cultivation, credit and capital access, talent service system, while build itself more internationally through incentives over foreign business and foreign capital utilization, announced Gao Niandong, executive deputy chief of Daxing District at Daxing Comprehensive Industry Global Conference held during the six-day 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) closed Tuesday.

For industry cultivation, the district supports biopharmaceutical companies with a maximum of 5 million yuan to obtain professional qualification certifications such as GLP, GCP, CNAS, CMA, grants companies each a maximum of 3 million yuan annually for developing professional service platforms such as CRO, CDMO, CMO, and CSO, and encourages the development of the first store of commercial brands with a maximum subsidy of 5 million yuan for a single store.

In terms of financial support, the district will provide credit support for key industries to ease their burden while help companies get access to various capital market.

For foreign investment, the district will grant up to 20 million yuan to key foreign invested projects and provide multinational companies and Fortune 500 companies that establish regional headquarters and foreign R&D headquarters in the district with a maximum of 10 million yuan in support.

The policy pact serves Daxing for further utilizing its location and resource advantages which would be transformed into industrial and economic advantages along its efforts on supporting capital Beijing's "two-zone" development, Gao said.

It is noted that the "two zones" refer to the pilot free trade zone and the national comprehensive demonstration zone for expanding opening-up in the service sector.

In 2015, Beijing became the only pilot city in the country to open the service industry wider, and in 2020, the central government offered support for Beijing to become a national comprehensive demonstration zone of service industry opening-up. The China (Beijing) Pilot Free Trade Zone was officially unveiled in September 2020.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/323719.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611891/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita southern Beijing Beijing Daxing rolls Beijing Shi Sept. 10
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il monitoraggio dell'Iss
News to go
Undici centri benessere chiusi dopo ispezione Nas
News to go
Poco grano, l'allarme dei pastifici
News to go
Vino, fatturato sale a 11 miliardi nel 2021
News to go
Covid, bollettino 9 settembre
News to go
Macedonia, incendio in ospedale: almeno 10 morti
News to go
Cannabis, primo sì alla legge: a casa sarà possibile coltivare fino a 4 piante
News to go
Crocifisso a scuola, per la Cassazione "non è discriminatorio"
News to go
Omicidio Favara, fermato ex suocero Salvatore Lupo
News to go
Tennis, US Open: Berrettini ko contro Djokovic
News to go
Green pass Italia, c'è il sì della Lega
News to go
Afghanistan, nuove proteste in piazza nonostante divieto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza