Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:44 Covid oggi Basilicata, 22 contagi: bollettino 22 luglio

14:38 Covid oggi Veneto, bollettino 22 luglio: 819 contagi

14:13 Green pass, Gian Marco Tognazzi: "E' garanzia, ma bisogna spiegare che chi si vaccina non è immune"

14:10 Premier League, obbligo vaccino covid per tutti i giocatori

13:55 Voghera, Lerner: "Nella Lega sparare agli africani è una vocazione". Salvini replica

13:31 Gli auguri del barbiere storico di Mattarella: "Per gli 80 anni avrei voluto tagliargli io i capelli...'

13:28 Variante delta, "con 2 dosi Pfizer e Astrazeneca efficacia fino a 88%"

13:18 Covid Italia, nuova mappa Ecdc: 4 Regioni passano in giallo

13:13 Green pass Italia e zona gialla, oggi Cdm su nuovo decreto

13:08 Riparte risiko moda: da Prada ad Armani, i big che resistono alle mani estere

12:51 Malagò inaugura Casa Italia a Tokyo, ‘saranno due settimane difficili ma belle’

12:40 Aruba con Fondazione Links, Ai per riconoscimento da remoto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Xinhua Silk Road: Broader opening-up underway in Shanghai FTZ's Lin-gang Special Area

22 luglio 2021 | 08.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lin-gang Special Area, a new zone added to the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in August 2019, is forging ahead on all-around and high-level opening-up.

Photo shows the 12th Symposium on Chinese Scholars and Shanghai Development in the 21st Century held in Shanghai on July 15, 2021.

Since its establishment, the special area has focused on building up an investment and trade liberalization-centered rules system to boost opening-up.

In the future, where will the Lin-gang Special Area be heading for? Experts who attended the 12th Symposium on Chinese Scholars and Shanghai Development in the 21st Century held in Shanghai on Thursday generally believed that the special area shall continue to broaden opening-up and intensify stress testing to construct a more influential and competitive special economic zone. Jointly organized by Shanghai Chinese Overseas Friendship Association and Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association, the symposium is dedicated to depicting the future of Lin-gang Special Area.

In the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Lin-gang Special Area will take full advantage of its role as a testing field for reform and opening-up to better participate in global cooperation and competition, said Zhu Zhisong, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee and deputy managing director of Lin-gang Special Area Administration.

To better support the area, more talents and resources will be pooled from home and abroad, vowed Zheng Gangmiao, member of the Standing Committee and head of United Front Work Department of CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee.

Alongside application of the first batch of innovative business modes and debut of innovative programs and businesses, the special area is linking up the domestic and foreign factor market with improved efficiency.

By far, Lin-gang Special Area has piloted a series of financial innovation measures such as facilitating cross-border RMB settlement for quality enterprises, cross-border transfer of domestic trade financing assets and one-off foreign debt registration, introduced Xie Dong, head of Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau.

It also valued developing hardcore technology-driven industries. Currently, an integrated circuit industry chain covering chip design, equipment and materials, manufacturing, the third generation of semiconductor, and packaging and testing has basically been in shape in the area.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/322739.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579215/Xinhua_Silk_Road_Chinese_Scholars_Shanghai.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza high level opening up Broader opening up underway opening up
Vedi anche
News to go
G20 Napoli, prima giornata dedicata all'ambiente
News to go
Vaccino Covid, ministero: per i guariti basta una sola dose
News to go
Mafia, Cosentino e D'Alì condannati per concorso esterno
News to go
Green Pass e parametri, scontro Governo-Regioni
News to go
Vola l'export italiano verso la Cina
News to go
Trasporto aereo, crollo traffico nel 2020
News to go
Tokyo 2020, record di presenza degli azzurri
News to go
Scuola, presidi: no a insegnamento in presenza per prof non vaccinati
News to go
Ddl Zan, 62% degli italiani approva il disegno di legge
News to go
Falso vino Igp, maxi sequestro nel Foggiano
News to go
Giustizia, Cartabia: "I processi di mafia e terrorismo non andranno in fumo"
News to go
Green pass Italia, la proposta delle Regioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza