Giovedì 27 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 04:37
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Changsha County makes progress towards high-quality development with Xingsha Spirit

27 ottobre 2022 | 04.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Changsha County, also known as Xingsha, in the east of Changsha City, central China'sHunan Province, puts forward Xingsha Spirit on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the launching of Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone. 

Xingsha Spirit emphasizes the spirit to concern people's livelihood, to improve business environment, to step up support for the real economy, and to prioritize innovation.

For years, Xingsha Spirit has been the major source of strength for the development of Changsha County.

-- Concerning people's livelihood

Changsha County has been sparing no effort to make people's lives better.

Over the years, it has insisted on spending 80 percent of increased annual fiscal funds on people's livelihood.

It is learned that Changsha has been listed as the happiest city in China for fifteen consecutive years.

-- Improving business environment

Changsha County has been constantly improving business environment as well, laying solid foundation for its industrial development. 

In 2021, it ranked first among Hunan's counties (county-level cities) in the business environment evaluation.

The County government has been streamlining administration approval and upgrading online corporate services to provide convenient and round-the-clock services for enterprises. For instance, it took only six hours to approve the cooperation between Bosch and Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone, and helped SAIC Volkswagen finish online site selection in the County。 

-- Stepping up support for real economy

Changsha County is the industrial powerhouse of Hunan province. For the past 30 years, Changsha County attached great importance to real economy and achieved historic leap from a backward agricultural county to one of China's top five prosperous counties. 

The County worked hard and took concrete steps to build itself into a new highland of opening up that is strong in advanced manufacturing and technological innovation, and attracted a great number of large manufacturing enterprises to settle here. 

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. , Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and other internationally renowned manufacturing companies started business in Changsha County and developed and grew stronger here.

-- Prioritizing innovation

Furthermore, innovation is the key for Changsha County's leapfrog development.

In the past 30 years, Changsha County has accelerated the cultivation of high-tech enterprises and established an all-round, whole-chain and customized cultivation service mechanism for enterprises settled down in Changsha County.

As one of China's 18 typical areas of reform and opening up, Changsha County has strived to become the pioneer of Hunan Pilot Free Trade Zone in institutional innovation, and formed 12 institutional innovation achievements.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330730.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930855/Changsha.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-changsha-county-makes-progress-towards-high-quality-development-with-xingsha-spirit-301660659.html

