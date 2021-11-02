Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:38 Grillo: "Reddito universale o Italia sarà come Squid Game"

11:33 Italia-All Blacks, chef Pellegrino: "bello sfidare i migliori, i giovani azzurri non sfigureranno"

11:31 Cop26, ministra Israele in sedia a rotelle non può accedere: "E' triste"

11:30 No green pass, Puzzer a Roma aspetta il Papa e Draghi - Video

11:12 Afghanistan, due esplosioni a Kabul: almeno 9 feriti

11:07 No Green pass Trieste, Puzzer con tavolino a Roma: "Non mi muovo"

11:04 Italia-All Blacks, Boni: "In campo con rispetto ma senza paura"

10:58 Stato emergenza, Ciccozzi: "Più che proroga attenzione a comportamenti"

10:42 Covid oggi Russia, nuovo record di morti: 1.178 in 24 ore

10:42 Cop26, Johnson: "Sul clima dobbiamo invertire la rotta"

10:30 Rave party a Torino, sono ancora in centinaia: irrompe la polizia

10:20 Clima, 2 italiani su 3 molto preoccupati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China (Huai'an) Int'l Food Expo kicks off, highlighting RCEP food industry cooperation

02 novembre 2021 | 11.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth China (Huai'an) International Food Expo kicked off last Thursday in east China's Jiangsu Huai'an, highlighting food industry cooperation among RCEP members.

Theme on "green and innovative development linking fashionable life and food", the expo was accessible to participants from both online exhibition halls and offline featured activities such as themed exhibitions, high-end conference and food tasting events, and attracted over 350 domestic and foreign companies to exhibit new technologies, new achievements and new products.

According to Chen Zhichang, party chief of Huai'an, the expo would provide a professional and international vision, and exhibition opportunities to the participants and exhibitors.

During the expo, the first roundtable meeting on food industry cooperation among RCEP member countries was held, focusing on trade barriers elimination, trade facilitation enhancement, tariffs and trade costs reducing, and international cooperation improvement.

Meanwhile, the China Chamber of International Commerce issued a proposal on boosting food industry cooperation and enhancing trade facilitation among RCEP members.

Huai'an will further deepen economic and trade cooperation, actively integrate into the international economic flow based on RCEP mechanism and build the expo into an influential event for exhibition, mutual benefit and win-win, said Shi Zhijun, acting mayor of Huai'an.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324566.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676260/1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Alimentazione Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Int'l Food Expo International Food Expo cibo food
Vedi anche
News to go
Stato emergenza a marzo 2022 e obbligo Green pass lavoro fino a giugno: le ipotesi
News to go
Cop26, accordo su stop deforestazione entro 2030
News to go
Droga, maxi blitz a Palermo in quartiere Sperone
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 1 novembre
News to go
Covid Australia, confini riaperti dopo 18 mesi
News to go
Expo Dubai 2020, padiglione Italia tra i più visitati
News to go
Cop26, Draghi: "Cambiamento climatico si ripercuote su pace e sicurezza"
News to go
Champions League, le partite di domani 2 novembre
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, Consiglio Stato respinge ricorso insegnanti
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Maltempo, allerta gialla in 10 Regioni
News to go
Agricoltura, crolla del 25% raccolto riso made in Italy
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza