Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:58 Covid oggi Toscana, 173 contagi: bollettino 16 luglio

09:49 Milano, sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minori

09:35 Belgio, 12 morti e quattro dispersi per le inondazioni

09:29 Green Pass Italia, Costa: "Obbligo per bar o ristorante eccessivo"

09:21 Brasile, Bolsonaro ancora ricoverato: condizioni migliorano

08:54 Covid oggi Italia, indice Rt sale a 0.91

08:47 Pioggia su weekend 17 e 18 luglio, maltempo al Centro e al Sud

08:26 Cuba, Biden conferma le misure di Trump

07:58 Usa-Germania, Merkel e Biden rilanciano alleanza

07:20 Alluvione in Germania: 80 morti, 1300 dispersi nella regione di Ahrweiler

07:01 Green pass Italia e variante Delta, attesa per cabina di regia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Xinhua Silk Road: China-Russia (Harbin) economic and trade index report (2021) officially unveiled on Wed.

16 luglio 2021 | 10.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Russia (Harbin) economic and trade index report (2021) was officially released on Wednesday in Harbin, northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province.

The China-Russia (Harbin) economic and trade index report (2021) was launched on Wednesday in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The report, starting with the development of China-Russia trade, has accurately reflected the trade volume between China and its regions with Russia in an all-round and multi-level manner, and scientifically monitored the development level and trend of bilateral trade via the establishment of a quantifiable index system.

In 2020, China-Russia trade index maintained a stable trend and stood at 194.06 points, showed the report.

According to the report, China-Russia trade growth rate ranked first among China's major trading partners. China remained the primary trading partner of Russia, while Russia was China's 10th largest trading partner. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the two countries adhered to the principle of mutual benefit and win-win results, showing strong resilience in economic and trade cooperation.

Luan Zhicheng, Vice Mayor of Harbin, noted that Harbin will take the release of China-Russia economic and trade index as a link to comprehensively promote the practical cooperation between Harbin and Russia's Far East so as to build Harbin into an important bearing zone of all-round cooperation between China and Russia and make greater contribution to building a new highland for openness and cooperation.

The China-Russia economic and trade index quantitatively demonstrates the level and trend of China-Russia economic and trade development in a digital way, said Wu Xuejun, president assistant of China Economic Information Service (CEIS).

The index has been released for three consecutive years since its first release in 2019, Wu addressed, adding that it has become an important tool for evaluating China-Russia economic and trade development and has been highly recognized by experts in the field.

The CEIS, which is responsible for the research and development of the China-Russia economic and trade index, is one of the largest economic information service organizations in China with the widest range of service and the most comprehensive product categories. It undertakes four major information service platforms including the national financial information platform "Xinhua Finance", the Belt and Road-centered comprehensive information service platform "Xinhua Silk Road", the national credit information service platform "Xinhua Credit" and the "Xinhua Index".

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/322699.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575465/image.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
trade index report The China index Harbin
Vedi anche
News to go
Raffaella Carrà, a Madrid una piazza per la signora della tv
News to go
M5S, Conte e Grillo siglano la pace
News to go
Nel 2020 produzione energia da rinnovabili supera quella da combustibili fossili
Smaltimento rifiuti, arresti e sequestro di beni nel palermitano
Ddl Zan, Masini commossa al Senato
News to go
Il piano Ue sul clima, stop alle auto a benzina e diesel dal 2035
News to go
Alitalia, intesa con Ue: Ita operativa dal 15 ottobre
News to go
Covid e viaggi, l'avviso della Farnesina
News to go
Boutique del falso scoperta a Roma: una denuncia
News to go
Alluvione in Germania, cresce il bilancio delle vittime
News to go
Egitto, altri 45 giorni di carcere per Zaki
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, la discussione in Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza