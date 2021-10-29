Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 29 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:16 Covid oggi Germania, oltre 24mila contagi e 121 morti in un giorno

13:00 Vaccini Covid a mRna e miocarditi, Ema valuta nuovi dati

12:44 Covid oggi Russia, nuovo picco di contagi e morti

12:43 Omicidio chef Alessio Madeddu a Teulada: indagini, la ricostruzione

12:39 'YourMS', il primo questionario per conoscere 'la tua sclerosi multipla'

12:24 Covid e scuola, Oms Europa: "Priorità vaccinare 12-17enni a rischio"

12:06 Maltempo Catania, carabiniere eroe: "Catena umana ha salvato signora travolta da corrente"

11:55 Il leggendario autore di graphic novel Frank Miller in visita agli Uffizi

11:52 Studenti in protesta a Roma: "Oppressi, vogliamo un nuovo modo di imparare" - Video

11:40 Maltempo Sicilia, strade chiuse e allagamenti a Siracusa

11:30 Pil, Renzi: "Draghi al posto di Conte ha salvato Italia"

10:49 Pil Italia, Istat: crescita acquisita per 2021 a +6,1%

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi outshines at Financial Street Forum 2021

29 ottobre 2021 | 13.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongqi, an iconic sedan brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group, has made a sparkling appearance at annual Financial Street Forum 2021 held in Beijing as official vehicle of the event.

Starting from 2018, Hongqi has continuously strengthened its positive and youthful brand image and established the brand concept of Chinese-style of new noble and refined, conveying the product's pursuit of quality and aesthetics. In 2021, through innovative brand activities, Hongqi, in conjunction with top IPs such as the Palace Museum, has delivered the unique charm of Hongqi brand products to the public.

It is worth mentioning that the Palace Museum and Hongqi recently established a joint innovation laboratory. The two parties merged traditional techniques with modern innovation, and launched the H9 plus Taihe edition. The move opened a new chapter in the cross-industry cooperation between culture and automobile.

The fast-growing Chinese market and the auto industry have brought opportunities for Chinese auto brands. In the context of consumption upgrades and intelligence transformation,Hongqi has embraced the wave of new energy and intelligent connectivity, taking E-HS9 model as the  brand's first C-plus class full-size smart pure electric SUV, which gained widespread attention and praise in domestic and overseas high-end new energy vehicle markets.

In terms of sports innovation marketing, in August this year, Hongqi announced that it would present Hongqi H9 products or the right to use it to every athlete in the Chinese Olympic delegation who won a medal in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. In September, General Administration of Sport of China signed a contract with Hongqi to formally deliver the domestically-made snowmobile equipment developed by FAW Hongqi  to the Winter Sports Center.

Hongqi, literally meaning red flag, was established in 1958 and has been used for parades at national celebrations and features symbolic importance in China's auto industry.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324481.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673458/image_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673454/image_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673457/image_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673455/image_4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673456/image_5.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brand Hongqi outshines automaker FAW Group Beijing Shi China's leading
Vedi anche
Studenti in protesta a Roma: "Oppressi, vogliamo un nuovo modo di imparare" - Video
News to go
Serie A, Napoli e Milan in vetta alla classifica
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Sicilia
News to go
Manovra 2022, via libera alla legge di bilancio
News to go
Ora solare ottobre 2021, quando cambia
News to go
Mercato auto, è crisi dei semiconduttori
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
A Parigi il Salone del cioccolato
News to go
Covid Africa, Oms: "Solo 5 Paesi con 40% di vaccinati entro l'anno"
News to go
Maltempo Sicilia, trovato corpo donna dispersa
News to go
Caso Eitan Biran, il nonno presenterà ricorso
News to go
Cannabis, consegnate le 630.000 firme per referendum in Cassazione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza