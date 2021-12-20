Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 08:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:41 Elezioni in Cile, vince Boric

07:26 Variante Omicron, zona gialla e ipotesi misure: situazione in Italia

00:03 Variante Omicron, sintomi lievi e gravi: quanto funzionano i vaccini

00:02 Variante Omicron Italia, cabina di regia e misure: "Contano i dati"

22:39 Milan-Napoli 0-1, Inter ringrazia e allunga in vetta

21:36 Burioni: "Vaccinati contagiano come non vaccinati? Bugia"

21:03 Variante Omicron, Speranza: "Non ancora diffusa in Italia, mantenere vantaggio"

20:37 Covid oggi Francia, 48.473 contagi e ricoveri aumentano

19:25 Covid oggi Lombardia, 5.397 contagi e 18 morti: bollettino 19 dicembre

19:24 Variante Omicron, Germania: "Oltre soglia critica ma no lockdown a Natale"

17:37 Covid oggi Piemonte, 1.569 contagi: bollettino 19 dicembre

17:18 Covid oggi Gb, oltre 82mila contagi e 45 morti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China's liquor maker Jiugui offers exclusive sponsorship to support 2nd season of a cultural variety show

20 dicembre 2021 | 08.05
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's liquor producer Jiugui Liquor Co., Ltd. supported the comeback of the Shape of Culture season two, a cultural variety show featuring Chinese world heritage project promotion through exclusive sponsorship.

The show is scheduled to broadcast at 9 p.m. Sunday introducing another 12 world heritage projects in China such as the Central Axis of Beijing and the Grand Canal compared to 12 heritage projects in the first season.

In this season, latest technologies such as drones and 3D animation are utilized to present the world heritage on the screen to help audience better understand followed the promotion on social media such as Weibo, Wechat and Tik Tok.

When it comes to culture promotion and inheritance, Jiugui Liquor, originated from central China'sHunan Province, has always aspired to lead the trend in liquor culture as a pioneer since the enterprise started from scratch. It has also beefed up efforts in spreading and inheriting liquor culture in many ways over years.

This year, Jiugui Liquor promoted a tour exhibition activity as a showcase to spread liquor culture across China with Chinese National Geography, China's most authoritative geographic magazine and conducted cooperation with each other to mull over promoting Hunan culture.

"Jiugui" literally means "drunkard" or "juice head" in mandarin Chinese, which represents a pursuit of freedom and a state of ease in west Hunan's local culture.

The original link can be visited here: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325442.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713213/image_1.jpg  

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN12651 en US Alimentazione Alimentazione Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Co. Ltd. supported liquor cultural variety show stagione
Vedi anche
No green pass, corteo a Milano - Video
News to go
Filippine, 142 vittime per tifone Rai
News to go
Natale, 22 e 23 giornate da 'bollino rosso' per acquisto regali
News to go
Covid Campania, nuova ordinanza De Luca
News to go
Multe, 2 milioni e mezzo solo per eccesso velocità
News to go
No Green Pass a Torino di nuovo in piazza
News to go
Variante Omicron, Oms: "Si diffonde più della Delta"
News to go
Manovra, Sbarra: "Serve coesione non conflitto sterile"
News to go
Terremoto, scossa in Lombardia
News to go
Partiti oggi primi Frecciarossa Parigi-Lione-Milano
News to go
Chris Noth accusato di violenza sessuale da due donne
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 17 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza