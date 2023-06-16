Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 03:30
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Shenzhen promotes upcoming digital energy expo in Munich, Germany

16 giugno 2023 | 03.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation from Shenzhen City in south China's Guangdong Province Wednesday launched a presentation at the Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar energy industry held in Munich, Germany, to promote the upcoming International Digital Energy Expo 2023 (IDEE 2023).

The IDEE 2023 will be held in Shenzhen from June 29 to July 2. Themed "Creating Green Future with Digital Energy," the event is slated to host a slew of activities, including professional exhibitions, symposiums, and themed activities, according to Yu Jing, vice director of the development and reform commission of Shenzhen.

This year's IDEE highlights research, development and application of cutting-edge technologies, especially digital technology, in the energy sector so as to boost transformation into a data-centered new production mode and build a green, highly efficient, flexible, intelligent and sustainable modern energy system.

With an exhibition area of nearly 60,000 square meters, the large gathering has attracted guests from more than 100 countries and regions, as well as the participation of over 400 leading enterprises at home and abroad and research institutes, including the China Southern Power Grid, Huawei Digital Power, BYD, Tencent, ZTE, Sunwoda, Siemens Energy, Cargill China, the Shenzhen MSU-BIT University, University of Macau and the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

It's learned that over 400 Chinese photovoltaic enterprises attended the three-day Intersolar Europe, in which about 130 enterprises are based in Shenzhen, one of China's major technology and innovation centers.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334620.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103530/pic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinas-shenzhen-promotes-upcoming-digital-energy-expo-in-munich-germany-301852739.html

