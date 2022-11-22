Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 02:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

01:13 Manovra da 35 miliardi, via libera dal Cdm. Meloni: "L'Italia torna a correre"

00:56 Governo, Cdm scioglie Comuni Anzio e Nettuno

23:53 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce ancora

23:47 "Mondiali non dovevano andare al Qatar", l'affondo del direttore di Rai Sport - Video

23:30 Elon Musk usa su Twitter disegno Milo Manara e lui: "E se gli faccio causa?"

22:15 Mondiali Qatar 2022, Usa-Galles 1-1

22:13 Mondiali Qatar 2022, partite infinite: c'è il tempo effettivo e non lo sapevamo

22:03 Usa, Suv contro vetrina Apple store: un morto

21:25 Usa-Galles, Tim Weah: gol del figlio d'arte, erede del presidente George

21:08 Contrasto violenza di genere, Mete onlus presenta agenda attività

21:03 Zaporizhzhia, "Russia usa centrale come base militare"

20:48 Ucraina, Pentagono: "Forniremo a Kiev necessario per combattere d'inverno"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor brand Wuliangye outshines at 2022 APEC CEO Summit

22 novembre 2022 | 02.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese renowned liquor producer Wuliangye made a sparkling appearance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2022 held in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday as the platinum sponsor and official designated product.

On November 3 this year, the brand was presented at the APEC China CEO Forum 2022 as a strategic partner and designated product to share its vision of sustainable development with the world.

At the dinner of the 2022 APEC CEO Summit on November 17, the brand once again made a wonderful appearance to showcase its high-end products such as classic Wuliangye, eighth-generation Wuliangye and souvenir gift boxes to demonstrate the fragrance of the liquor and Chinese culture of "harmony and happiness".

Business leaders from all over the world at the dinner banquet highly praised the brand's good flavor and refined brewing technology inherited for more than a thousand years.

In recent years, Wuliangye has formed closer cooperation and friendship with partners from all over the world under the framework of APEC, and participated in a series of APEC meetings such as APEC CEO Summit and APEC China CEO Forum to guide the brand's international development.

The APEC CEO Summit is the most influential meeting of business and government leaders in the Asia-Pacific region, which provides opportunities for CEOs and top business executives to discuss and cooperate on the most pressing issues in the regiona and in the world as a whole in a bid to promote common prosperity.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331215.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1952014/1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-liquor-brand-wuliangye-outshines-at-2022-apec-ceo-summit-301684491.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN42641 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza held in Bangkok outshines at chinese liquor brand liquor
Vedi anche
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, calciatori Iran in silenzio durante inno
News to go
Migranti, Piantedosi: "Bene piano azione Ue"
News to go
Ex Ilva, sciopero a Taranto
Abodi a 360°, dal Mondiale in Qatar a Milano-Cortina - Video
News to go
Manovra, Cdm convocato alle 20.30
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, piogge torrenziali da Nord a Sud
News to go
"Lavori socialmente utili per alunni violenti in classe"
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, 7 Nazionali rinunciano a fascia One Love
News to go
Covid Italia, Gimbe: "Contagi +15% in 7 giorni"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky in Giorno Libertà: "Supereremo tutto, vinceremo"
News to go
Savona, arrestato corriere della droga
News to go
Austria domina una brutta Italia, termina 2-0 l’amichevole
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza