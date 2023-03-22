Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 22 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 07:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:37 L'inizio del Ramadan slitta di un giorno

23:03 Orsini a Cartabianca: "Putin criminale di guerra come Zelensky"

22:29 Fondo Monetario, aiuti a Ucraina per 15,6 miliardi

22:25 Riforma pensioni Francia, ancora proteste e scontri

21:49 Putin-Xi, Usa: "Russia e Cina vogliono mondo con loro regole"

20:58 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 21 marzo 2023

20:00 Pieraccioni e il conto da Salt Bae: "Sputi la carne e la rivendi" - Video

19:09 Armi a Ucraina, Meloni tira dritto. Timori Lega per escalation

18:57 Ucraina, Usa accelerano invio tank Abrams: il piano

18:40 M5S, incontro Conte-Grillo: "Sul tavolo anche contratto e blog"

17:42 Ucraina, Gb fornirà proiettili con uranio impoverito. Putin: "Reagiremo"

17:30 Droghe leggere, Schlein per la legalizzazione: "Contrasta le mafie"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion inks deals totaling RMB600 mln at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

22 marzo 2023 | 04.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (Zoomlion, 000157.SZ) presented 22 products at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, North America's largest construction trade show, with signed deals and tentative deals totaling 600 million yuan (about 87.1 million U.S. dollars) in the first three days of the week-long event.

The trade show is held triennially in Las Vegas. Compared with the previous show, Zoomlion expanded exhibition products by nearly 60 percent this time, covering products and parts of seven categories.

Zoomlion showed its competency in the sections of concrete machinery, mobile crane machinery and tower crane machinery at the exhibition.

For example, the 50X-6RZ concrete machinery is safe, environmental-friendly, and easy to operate. It is also equipped with local chassis and has been used in many projects in the U.S.

The trade show also saw a deal of an 800-tonne crane, breaking the record of China's exports to south American market in terms of capacity.

Besides, a detailed demonstration of products and design has been presented in the section of tower crane this year.

As for an emerging section of earthmoving equipment, Zoomlion displayed seven types of products in this exhibition, up from two of the previous show, to cater to different needs of customers.

North America plays a key role in the company's strategy to go global, said Bruce Liu, general manager assistant with Zoomlion International, adding that the company has always put localization first when expanding business in global markets. It has been trying to present quality products that can cater to the needs of more local clients.

It is learned that the firm entered the North American market in 2007. With 16 years of history in the local market, Zoomlion has set up a subsidiary in the region and promoted its various products including concrete machinery, tower crane, and crawler crane in the United States.

The massive show of CONEXPO-CON/AGG ran from March 14 to March 18, showcasing the latest equipment advances and newest technology applications in every field of construction. Covering over 3 million square feet of exhibit space, the 2023 show drew over more than 2,400 exhibitors from 36 countries and regions, according to the organizer.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333291.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037903/Zoomlion.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-machinery-equipment-maker-zoomlion-inks-deals-totaling-rmb600-mln-at-conexpo-conagg-301778201.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN48984 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Ambiente Architettura_E_Edilizia Meccanica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza mln at CONEXPO CON construction trade show U.S. dollars trade show
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni al Senato, cosa ha detto su migranti e Ucraina
News to go
Migranti, il piano Ue
News to go
Russia-Cina, Putin promuove il piano di Xi per l'Ucraina
News to go
Attacco hacker alla Ferrari
Meloni al Senato, la stoccata a Conte - Video
News to go
Mattarella a Casal di Principe per commemorare don Diana
News to go
Bonus revisione auto, a chi spetta e quando chiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, oggi nuovo faccia a faccia Putin-Xi
News to go
Pensioni Francia, 234 arrestati dopo manifestazioni
News to go
Droga a Trapani, volti Messina Denaro e Riina stampati sulle dosi
News to go
Torna l'ora legale
News to go
Uffizi tra i 20 musei top a livello globale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza